The 2017 Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival Welcomes folks to “Crossroads of Tradition”in Huerfano County September 21- 24

Hundreds, maybe thousands of years ago, Spanish Peaks Country became an intersection of cultures and traditions. Indigenous natives, Spanish explorers, mountain men, traders, work seekers, and homesteaders migrated from foreign lands to hunt, mine, farm, and survive in the region. Over time folks began to gather together in places they named La Veta, La Plaza de los Leones (now known as Walsenburg), Gardner, and Cuchara. This melting pot of people of were brought together by shared stories, music, song, and dance.

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival (SPICMF) has been perpetuating these customs during the last full weekend of September for over a decade. It has been a preferred place to meet with others who share a passion for the various sounds from Celtic cultures that have been often separated by time, miles, and local traditions. Musicians have come from Ireland, Scotland, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain to teach and perform. In the process, musical connections have been made and enjoyed not just through regional representations but also from spotlighting connecting genres from Jazz to Americana.

The folks behind SPICMF will again bring some of the best musicians in the world to perform, teach, inspire, and experience the magic of Spanish Peaks Country September 21-24. Included in this years awesome gathering of talent includes Old Blind Dogs, The Screaming Orphans, Kevin Burke, Paddy Keenan, The Hydes with Tadgh O’Meachair, Ed Miller, Robbie O’Connell, Mairtin de Cogain, Arlene Patterson, John Crumlin, David Migoya, , Dirk Mewes, Tanya Perkins, David and Debbie Kolacny, Jim Remington, Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald, Timothy Cummings and in performance and tutoring in Harp Retreat, Uillean Pipe Retreat, workshops, seminars, story-telling, concerts, incredible music and cráic, demonstrations, classes, singing, sessions, céilidh, and the Annual Rocky Mountain Celtic Radio Summit.

Festival-goers will come from near and far to listen, learn, sing, dance, and celebrate. The events of the days ahead are designed for all levels of interest and budgets (some events are free) and are offered in a relaxed environment in beautiful southcentral Colorado. SPICMF encourages you to be open to the unique festival opportunities – whether you just want to dip in a toe or immerse your whole being, this is your weekend. Enjoy!

Spanish Peaks, ColoradoContact the Festival at 888-950-8807, celticmusicfest@gmail.com or get information on line at www.CelticMusicFest.com or check inside the Celtic Connection newspaper