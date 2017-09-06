September 2017 Ceolta Notes by Rodger Hara

Brian Clancy continues to be a fixture at the Jack Quinn Alehouse and Pub in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursdays at 7:30 PM. You’ll find him ensconced on the seat of honor on the 7th, 21st and 28th. You’ll also find him there on the 14th accompanied by Irish Row playing for the Annual Firefighter’s Memorial at 7:30 PM.

The McDeviants play for the City of Northglenn Pirate Fest Pirates’ Ball on the 15th from 5:30-7:30 PM then head home to play at the Jack Quinn Alehouse and Pub in downtown Colorado Springs on the 16th from 8:30-12:30 PM for Firefighters’ Weekend.

The lovely and talented Bedlam Boys play at Jack Quinn on the 1st at 8 PM, at the Alchemy Pub in Colorado Springs at 9 PM on the 2nd and trek up to the Paradox Beer Company in Divide for a 3 PM gig on the 10th.

Chancers Hooley hits the stage on the 2nd at the Blue Spruce Brewery in Centennial from 7:30-9:30 PM then plays at the City of Northglenn Pirate Fest in EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park on the 16th from 11:30-2 PM.

The Commoners are on deck for the City of Northglenn Pirate Fest in EB Rains Jr. Memorial

Park on the 16th from 5-7 PM.

Celtic Chaos treks to Brighton to play for The Palizzi Farm Chili Festival on the 2nd at 5:30

PM then entertains the patrons at the Celtic House Pub in Parker on the 8th from 6 -9 PM.

Avourneen hits the road for gigs at the Dubliner Pub in Omaha at 9:30 PM on the 1st and 2nd. $5 admission at the door. They return for a paired show at the new Celtic on Market in LoDo with Professor Phelyx featuring music, comedy and magic at 7 PM on the 9th. Tickets start at $15. On the 16th, you’ll find them playing for the Pikes Peak Traditional Dance at 7 PM at All About Dance, 2318 Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Admission starts at $8. They return to Colorado Springs on the 30th for a 9 PM show at Jack Quinn Alehouse and Pub in downtown Colorado Springs. Free admission. Adam will present a solo Irish music show at 11 PM in the Clocktower Cabaret, 16th and Arapahoe in downtown Denver at 11 PM.

Potcheen has a busy month beginning with a headlining show for the Taste of Colorado in Civic Center Park, downtown Denver from 8-9:30 PM on the 1st, a 9 PM set at the Jack Quinn Alehouse and Pub in Colorado Springs on the 2nd and a 2-6 PM marathon at Cactus Jack’s in Evergreen on the 3rd. At least they get two weeks off before their next gig at the Lazy Dog in Boulder on the 15th at 5 PM followed by a 2 PM appearance at the City of Northglenn Pirate Fest in the Park on the 16th. They close out the month with shows in the Lava Room of the Reserve Casino Hotel in Central City at 8 PM on the 22nd and 7 PM on the 23rd.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band is at The Margarita in Colorado Springs at 6 PM on the 15th and plays until the movie starts on the patio at dark, around 8:30.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Fiddle Club play at Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont from 1-3 PM on the 30th.

You’ll be sure to hear a tune or two from Take Down the Door’s new CD “Live in Lyons” at their Old Town House Concert in Ft. Collins at 6:30 PM on the 8th and at St. Brigit Celtic Festival in Frederick on the 30th at 2 PM. More info at www.takedownthedoor.com .

Angus Mohr is at their usual spot on the stage in Lonigan’s in Estes Park at 9 PM on the 8th then moves to the Pirates Ball stage in Northglenn on the 15th at 8 PM and closes out the month at the St. Brigit Celtic Fest on the 30th at 4:30 PM.

September 2017 Festivals

Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival ,September 7-10,Fairgrounds and other venues, Estes Park, CO with Albannach, Runa, The Outside Track, Ed Miller, Drops of Green, The Angry Brians, Seamus Kennedy, The Singing Pilgrims, Matthew Gurnsey, pipe bands and Highland Dance and Pipe Band Competitions, Irish Dance, Scottish Heavy Athletics, Military Tattoo, Country Dance, workshops, seminars and story-telling, clan tents, lots of merchandise, dogs of the British Isles, military heritage, Guinness and full contact jousting.

*******************************************

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival, September 24th-27th ,La Veta, Walsenburg, and other venues in, Huerfano County, CO. With the Old Blind Dogs, The Screaming Orphans, Kevin Burke, The Hydes with Tadgh O’Meachair, Ed Miller, Mairtin de Cogain, Arlene Patterson, John Crumlin, David Migoya, Paddy Keenan, Dirk Mewes, Tanya Perkins, David and Debbie Kolacny, Jim Remington, Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald, Timothy Cummings and Robbie O’Connell in performance and tutoring also Harp Retreat, Uillean Pipe Retreat, workshops, seminars, story-telling, concerts, incredible music and cráic, demonstrations, classes, singing, sessions, céilidh, lots of grand fellowship and the Annual Rocky Mountain Celtic Radio Summit.

Prices vary according to event (some are free)– check the website – http://celticmusicfest.com/

******************************************

St. Brigit Celtic Festival, September 30, St. Brigit Episcopal Church, Frederick, CO withTake Down the Door and Angus Mohr. The Festival is a fund-raiser for the church’s community outreach projects. There will be bagpipes, dancing, athletic exhibitions, Irish food, beer and whiskey, a Celtic art show and a participatory cultural area. $4-$13 In advance, $5-$15 at the gate https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/