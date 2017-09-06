Legendary uillean piper Paddy Keenan to teach at Spanish Peaks Celtic Fest/Pipping Retreat.

Paddy Keenan is an Irish player of the uilleann pipes who first gained fame as a founding member of The Bothy Band. Since that group’s dissolution in the late 1970s, Keenan has continued to delight fans with a number of solo and collaborative recordings, and live tours as a soloist, and with other musicians.

If you want to hear Paddy perform/teach, he will be in Colorado at the Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival September 21-24 in La Veta/Walsenburg area, Colorado – Check www.celticmusicfest.com if you want his schedule for the fest.

Paddy will also give instruction to uilleann pipers at theSpanish Peaks Pipe Retreat September 22-24, at the La Veta high school La Veta, CO. If you are a piper and interested in getting instruction from Paddy please go to www.sppipers.com. The Spanish Peaks Pipe Retreat is sponsored by the Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival The uilleann pipes portion of the retreat will focus on tuition for uilleann pipes. Assisting Paddy will be Colorado’s own Dirk Mewes who will be teaching a reed-making workshop for uilleann pipes. Uilleann pipes Students are encouraged to contact Dirk before the retreat to request topics that they would like to cover during the workshops. Contact Dirk at: dirk.mewes@comcast.net

Some of the other musicians who will also perform and teach at this years Spanish Peaks celebration are: Old Blind Dogs, The Screaming Orphans, Paddy Keenan, Kevin Burke, The Hydes, Tadhg O’Meachair (Goitse), Robbie O’Connell, Mairtin de Cogain, Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald