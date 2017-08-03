August 2017 Ceolta Notes

by Rodger Hara

Potcheen kicks off their August with a concert in Homestead Park on E. Florida in Aurora for the Murphy Creek folks on the 13th at 5 PM then closes out the month in the Golden Speakeasy in Miner’s Alley on the 26th at 8 PM.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band is continuing its 22nd year at The Margarita at Pine Creek in Colorado Springs on the 18th at 6:00 PM outdoors on the patio bar.

Chancer’s Hooley plays at the Blue Spruce Brewery in Centennial on the 4th from 7:30-9:30 PM.

Celtica, a progressive multi-instrument band from Indiana, presents an over-21 show on the 11th at 9 PM in Nixon’s Smoke House BBQ Brews and Live Music, 6520 S. College, Ft. Collins.

Avourneen plays at Ned Kelly’s at 9 PM on the 26th and at the Clancy’s Celtic Festival on the 27th, time TBD. Adam Goldstein is at the Clocktower playing on the 5th, 12th and 10th at 11 PM.

After another successful and fun Elizabeth Celtic Festival, Skean Dubh entertains the folks in Manitou Springs on the front lawn of the Public library on the 1st at 6 PM, then plays for the shoppers at the Old South Pearl Street Farmers market from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM on the 20th in front of Leo’s Automotive and then on the 19th at the Boulder Farmers Market on 13th St. from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wild Mountain is on stage at Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge on the 11th at 7:30 PM and the 27th from 4-6 PM, the Carnation Festival in Wheat Ridge on the 12th, time TBD and the Barklay Ballroom in Frisco at 9 PM on the 25th.

Brian Clancy entertains at Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub, Downtown Colorado Springs, on the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st. On July 20th, he began his NINETEENTH YEAR of playing Jack Quinn on Thursday nights. He said “It’s a wonderful pub, with great people. And it’s the best gig in Colorado.”

The fabulous Bedlam Boys play at Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub on the 12th from 8 PM to Midnight and return for a gig there on September 1st at PM. They can also be found (playing, not drinking) in the Bierwerks Brewery in Woodland Park most Thursdays. They report that their show at the Colorado Irish Festival played to a packed house that gave them a standing ovation wanted an encore.

The Juice O’the Barley plays at 8 PM on the 5th in the Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub in Colorado Springs and will play on a date/time TBD at the Clancy’s Celtic Festival. The Juice also released a new CD at last month’s Colorado Irish Festival, copies of which will be available for sale at their gigs with a digital release forthcoming soon. Stay tuned.

The second round of adult (over age 16) and first round of children’s (under 16) auditions for the Irish-themed Rocky Mountain Revels in Boulder at Christmas will be held on the 27th from noon to 3 PM at the First Congregational Church, Pine & Broadway streets in Boulder, room #311. Signups for auditions or other arrangements for try-outs can be found at http://rockymountainrevels.org/audition.html

After the closings of Fado and Katie Mullen’s, Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge is now the largest pub in Colorado – and to help fill the void left by the demise of the Celtic Harvest Festival Edgewater, Clancy’s is presenting its first Celtic Festival on the 26th and 27th. Bands will play, step dancers from the Wick School of Irish Dance will dance inside and there will be Celtic-themed vendor and clan booths in their large parking lot outside. Bands booked at press time include Wild Mountain, Angus Mohr, Lougheed, Avourneen, Wicked Sheehogues, Rosin the Bow, Juice O’the Barley, Mulligan Stew and the Queen City and Michael Collins Pipe Bands. Free admission, hours 10-6 on the 26th, 11-6 on the 27th. 7000 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, 720.456.7320.

We Banjo 3 from County Galway presents their “Celtgrass” fusion of fiddle, mandolin, guitar and banjo at the Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs on Sept. 3rd.

Mulligan Stew plays from 3-7 PM at In The Zone Sports Bar, 44th and McIntyre in Golden on the 13th and the 27th at Clancy’s Celtic Festival, time TBD.

Celtic Chaos is in the house at the Celtic House Pub in on Lincoln Ave. in Parker on the 11th from 6-9 PM.

CaraTrom, a Gaelic word that means “bold friend”, is the stage name of Tim Baldwin. CaraTrom plays at the Carbon Cafe & Bar on the 5th from 6-9 PM, the Stapleton Farmers Market on the 6th from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, the Laughing Goat Coffee House in Boulder on the 10th from 8-9 PM, the Dickens Opera House in Longmont on the 18th from 5:30-8:30 PM and the Louisville Farmers Market on the 19th from 9-11 AM.