The Rockies are going to Rumble! GAA Tournament comes to Denver July 22-23 (from July 2017 Celtic Connection newspaper/Denver)

This July, Denver will be the host for a very exciting and highly anticipated Irish sporting event. Rumble in the Rockies is the inaugural United States Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA), Southwest Division Invitational Tournament for the sports of Gaelic Football, Hurling and Camogie (Ladies Hurling). Serving as one of the premier annual tournaments in the nation, it will play host to over 400 adult men/women players representing 20 clubs from California to New Orleans, including; San Diego N Fianna, San Francisco Eire OG, LA Wild Geese, Flagstaff Mountain Hounds, Culiver City Cougar and the Houston Gaels.

he location will be at Lowry Sports Complex on July 22nd and 23rd, Rumble in the Rockies will feature three beautiful regulation pitches (135 yards x 85 yards); a youth discovery zone with games, instructions and demonstrations by seasoned players from Ireland; one of the top up-and-coming hurly makers from Ireland, Martin Hurls; an entertainment filled tournament ceremony, and a plethora of vendors and food trucks.

Additionally, there will be plenty of parties surrounding the tournament, including a team welcoming party at Breckenridge Brewery the evening of Friday, July 21st, a tournament party at Irish Rover the evening of Saturday, July 22nd and an after party hosted by Regulators Hurling at Inga’s Alpine Tavern the afternoon of Sunday July 23rd. Sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey and Breckenridge Brewery, parties will feature food and drink specials, door prizes and entertainment.

Co-Hosted by the Denver Gaels and Regulators Hurling Club, Rumble in the Rockies has received some financial and in-kind support from The Summit Event Center, The Wright Group Event Services, KM Concessions and Visit Denver. This event is the recipient of a grant from The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade through its Emigrant Support Program (ESP) partnering with the GAA in recognition of the importance of the GAA in fostering closer links between Irish communities and networks abroad with Ireland. Denver is the obvious choice for such an event with a large vibrant Irish American community that not only embraces the Irish culture but also Irish sport. From Brian O’Haire

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT – Rumble in the Rockies is actively seeking sponsorship, 501-c3 donations and volunteer applications to make the tournament the best in the nation. For more information, visit www.denversit.com or contact Brian O’Haire at bohaire@gmail.com