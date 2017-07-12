SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN TO PERFORM AT COLORADO IRISH FESTIVAL JULY 14-16

Socks in the Frying Pan, an award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, will perform at The Colorado Irish Festival at Clement Park in Littleton on Friday, July 14th at 6:30 p.m. (main stage); Saturday, July 15th at 4:30 p.m. (main stage); and Sunday, July 16th at 3:45 p.m. (Clontarf stage) .

Formed in 2009, Socks in the Frying Pan has become a highly sought after group in Irish music. The group comprises Aodán Coyne on guitar, Shane Hayes on accordion, and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle and banjo. Their youthful blend of Irish traditional melodies with dynamic 3 part vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences around the world and has earned them much critical acclaim. They were named “New Band of the Year” in 2014 by the Irish Music Association. Their 2015 sophomore release The Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space continued the rave reviews generated with their 2013 debut, with the Irish American News saying, “This is a great album by three extremely talented young artists. It has been a while since we have enjoyed a new group as much as this.”

The group has been embraced in the United States, praised for their modern traditional style and energetic approach to music. Boston Irish Reporter said, “It’s not hard to discern why they’ve become so popular among audiences, in the U.S. and elsewhere: tip-top musical ability by all three – Coyne on guitar, Shane on accordion, and Fiachra on fiddle and banjo – and polished, sweet-voiced singing to match, plus a stage presence that rides on showmanship, humor, and, above all, an ability to connect with audiences.”

Other bands performing various days and times (check website) at the festival are:The Elders, The Young Dubliners, Gaelic Storm, Cassie & Maggie, Pogey and various Colorado performers. Look for Irish dancers, pipers, cultural exhibits, and Gaelic sports demonstrations. More details at www.coloradoirishfestival.com