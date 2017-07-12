July 2017 Ceolta Notes And Festival Info

By Rodger Hara

Eileen Ivers returns to Colorado with her “Universal Roots” on the 13th with an all-ages show at the Soiled Dove Underground. Tix $24 and $29. www.ticketfly.com or www.soileddove.com or call 303.830.9214. If you’re in the Durango area, you can catch her show on the 14th at 7 PM in a Music in the Mountains show at 1 Skier Place. Then if you’re around La Veta on the 15th, you can hear her at a fundraiser for the Huerfano County Schools Outreach Program at Uptop, the historic ghost town at the summit of Old La Veta pass. Tix are $45 and include an hors d’oeuvres buffet and a post-concert mix and mingle with Eileen and her band. 888.950.8807 or online at www.CelticMusicFest.com.

The 19th Annual Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp starts on the 23rd and runs through the 30th. Instruction and performances will include Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Bluegrass and old time fiddling plus guitar, banjo, ukulele, piano, flute, tin whistle, cello, dance calling, Southwest tunes, O’Carolan tunes, quartets, chamber music, and bluegrass band lab. Featured guest artists include Laura Risk, Arlene Patterson, Loretta Thompson, The Bogglemuffins, Tina Gugeler, Liz Knowles and many, many others. http://www.rmfiddle.com/

The lovely, talented and reliable Brian Clancy (now healed from knee surgery) is at Jack Quinn’s in Downtown Colorado Springs on the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th at 7:30 PM.

The Young Dubliners make a return visit to Colorado with a free show at the Foote Lagoon in Loveland on the 13th followed by an appearance at the Colorado Irish Festival on the 14th then wind up with a performance at Johnny Z’s Casino in Central City on the 15th.

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa open for The Young Dubliners on the 13th at their Foote Lagoon show.

Angus Mohr brings their Highland rock and roll to the Colorado Irish Festival Celtic Main Stage at 10:15 AM on the 15th then moves to the Clontarf Whiskey Pub Stage for a show at 2:30 PM. They will also be releasing their latest CD in conjunction with publication of a book about the band by Shelley Smith.

The Bedlam Boys play at 5 PM on the 15th on the Colorado Irish Festival Clontarf Whiskey Stage.

The Stubbie Shillelaghs can be found on the 14th on the Clontarf Whiskey Stage at the Colorado Irish Festival at 8:30 PM and on the Main Stage at 10:30 AM on the 15th.

Gaelic Storm closes out the Main Stage entertainment for this year’s Colorado Irish Festival

Colorado Irish Festival at 5:30 PM on the 16th.

Avourneen is on the Clontarf Whiskey Stage of the Colorado Irish Festival at 12 PM on the 15th and again at 10:30 AM on the 16th. Avourneen and Avenhart are sharing the stage at the at the Clocktower Cabaret on the 16th at 6 PM (doors open at 5 p.m.) Tickets start at $10

Info: www.clocktowercabaret.com or 303-293-0075

Indigent Row performs on the 14h at 7 PM on the Colorado Irish Festival Clontarf Whiskey Pub Stage. On the 22nd, they play for the gang at the Bootstrap Brewing Company in Niwot from 6-9 PM.

Pogey comes down from Canada to perform on the Colorado Irish Festival Main Stage at 6:30 PM on the 15th and again at 1:30 PM on the 16th.

The Juice O’the Barley is on the Colorado Irish Festival Clontarf Whiskey Pub Stage at 3:15 PM on the 15th. The band will be releasing their new CD at the Festival that day, so drop on by!

Wild Mountain makes its Colorado Irish Festival return on the Main Stage at 12:30 PM on the 15th.

The fine trad band from Clare, Socks in the Frying Pan, makes its Colorado Irish Festival debut on the Main Stage at 6:30 PM on the 14th and 3:15 PM on the 15th then closes out their weekend on the Clontarf Whiskey Stage at 3:15 on the 16th.

Cassie and Maggie kick off the entertainment at the Colorado Irish Festival at 5:15 on the 14th from the Clontarf Whiskey Stage, move to the Main Stage at 1:30 PM on the 15th and close out their festival weekend at 12:15 PM on the 16th back at the Clontarf Stage

One of Colorado’s favorite bands, The Elders make their annual visit to the Colorado Irish Festival Main Stage at 8:30 PM on the 15h and again at 3:30 PM on the 16th.

You can catch the commoners on the Colorado Irish Festival Main Stage at 11:45 AM and on the Clontarf Whiskey Stage at 5:30 PM on the 16th.

Celtic Chaos plays at the Celtic House Pub in Parker at 6 PM on the 14th

Skean Dubh appears at 12:15 PM on the 15th for the Elizabeth Celtic Festival in Elizabeth. They close out the month on the 20th in the Prairie Sky Park Summer Walk Concert Series

at 6:00 PM in Lonetree.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band is on the patio at The Margarita in Colorado Springs on the 21st at 6:30 PM.

.Potcheen opens the month down south at the Royal Gorge Park in Canon City at 12:00 on the 2nd then heads north to Jack Quinn’s in Colorado Springs for a show at 8 PM on the 7th. Then they head further north to Rock Springs, WY for an 8 PM show for Rock Springs International Day on the 8th. They’ll play at Johnny Z’s Casino in Blackhawk at 8 PM on the 14th, 28th and 29th and have an 8 PM gig as part of the Underground Music Showcase in Denver on the 27th.

Chancer’s Hooley is on the Colorado Irish Festival Clontarf Whiskey Stage on the 15th at 6:45 PM and the 16th at 2 PM.

July Celtic Festivals

Payson Scottish Festival July 7-8 at Memorial Park, Payson, UT with An Dragan Ceiltach, Heather Broch Dancers, Pennyland and Friday night céilidh, Highland dancing, Scottish Heavy Athletics, clans, Pipe band, solo piper and drum solo competitions, fun, food and merchandise

Free! www.paysonscottishfestival.org

**********************************************************************************

Colorado Irish Festival, July 14 -16 Clement Park, Littleton, CO with Gaelic Storm, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Elders, Pogey, Chancer’s Hooley, The Bedlam Boys, Angus Mohr, The Stubbie Shillelaghs, Juice O’the Barley, the commoners, Cassie and Maggie, Avourneen, Indigent Row, Wick School of Irish Dance, and Denver Gaels GAA Gaelic Football, Camogie and Hurling, Gaelic games youth camp, Irish dance competition (Feis), Pipe Band and solo Piper competition, Irish Heritage and language, Irish Blessings, Genealogy, The Leadville Irish, Irish Slang, Irish Wolfhounds, Irish Heritage, Sheep herding, Sunday morning Catholic mass, food, fun and merchandise. No outside food or beverages, coolers, pets, marijuana, bicycles, skate boards or roller skates.

Cost Friday $7/person, Saturday and Sunday ticket prices vary depending on date and whether purchased in advance online at Tickets West or King Soopers; prices higher at the gate. Kids 10 and under free each day. See the website for more information. www.coloradoirishfestival.org

***********************************************************

Elizabeth Celtic Festival, July 15-16 at Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth, CO with

Paddy Houligan’s, Wicked Sheehogues, Big Paddy, Wild Mountain, Skean Dubh

and Irish and Highland dancing, Scottish Heavy Athletics, rugby, clans, living history,

Celtic Nations and Tartans, Animals of the British Isles, British cars, Solo Piper competition, Clans, Sheepdog challenge, homebrew competition, Bonny Knees competition, Whisky tasting, state haggis tossing contest, fun, food and merchandise

Cost: At the gate: Under 12 free, Teens (13-17) and Seniors (65+) $5, others $10 + $3

Parking for cars, $1 for motorcycles. Military & First Responders $5 w/ID. No pets please.

www.elizabethcelticfestival.com