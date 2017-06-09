Susan Morrice and BNE win GetEnergy Award

Many Celtic Connection readers know or have read about Susan Morrice. Originally form Ireland, Susan and her family have made Colorado home for the past 3 decades. She is the Co-Founder and Chairperson of Belize Natural Energy (BNE). Against all odds, and after the world’s top oil companies had made failed attempts and declared Belize barren Susan preserved with her little company and stuck lucky. Recently her unique company BNE was up for an award that recognizes the contribution of a company in supporting local education and economy – and they won! Susan texted the Celtic Connection the next morning(5/9/17), “Omg- we won the prestigious GetEnergy Award last night at this beautiful banquet in a historic building in central London. The award is in essence for the best educational system ( Educo) that has made a difference both in a Company and throughout a country locally. We beat 43 other countries and got a standing ovation from a packed banquet hall chanting Belize Belize Belize – It was phenomenal. I’d love you to thank everyone who supported and voted for us.”