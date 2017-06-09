June 2017 Ceolta Notes

By Rodger Hara

Byrne and Kelly launch their 2017 summer tour in Boulder on the 1st at 7:30 PM in the Dairy Center for the Arts. Tix at www.byrneandkelly.com.

Celtic Woman takes the stage in the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on the 6th at 7:30 PM. Tix at www.livenation.com.

County Antrim story-teller Liz Weir presents an afternoon of story and song on the 10th in a benefit for the Tennyson Center for Children hosted by the Irish Network Colorado. Accompanied by fiddler Sky Kelsey for craic that will be mighty. 2950 Tennyson St., Denver. Free admission, donations to the Tennyson Center gratefully accepted.

CANCELLED! Daniel O’Donnell is on stage for one night only in the Paramount Theatre on the 10th at 7:30 PM. Tickets at www.altitudetickets.com or 866.461.6556.

Skean Dubh is at the Colorado Medieval Festival in Loveland at 11:30 AM and 3:30 PM on the 3rd, at the Pikes Peak Celtic Festival the16th -18th (times TBD) and in the Hillside Gardens in Colorado Springs, CO at 6:30 PM on the 21st.

Avourneen plays for the fans at the Cheyenne Celtic Festival from 1 to 3 PM on the 10th

Jon Sousa and Adam Agee perform at the Pike’s Peak Celtic Festival 16th – 18th (times TBD) and for the Denver Zesty Contradance on the 10th at 7 PM in the Scheitler Center, 5031 W. 46th Ave. Denver CO 80212

The Mountain Road Ceili Band does their usual gig at The Margarita in Colorado Springs on the 16th from 6:30-9 PM

Colcannon celebrates the Celtic Solstice in concert in the Arvada United Methodist Church, 6750 Carr St, Arvada, CO 80004 on the 10th at 7:30 PM and the 11th at 2 PM.

Wild Mountain has a busy month beginning on the 2nd at Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs from 8 – 12 PM, Nissi’s in Lafayette from 7:30 – 9:30 on the 8th, at Clancy’s in Wheat Ridge from 6 -9 PM on the 11th, travel to Piper Down Irish Pub in Salt Lake City from 8-11 PM on the 23rd then up to the Evanston Bluegrass Festival on the 24th from 1:15 – 2:15 PM, home to the Feast Days Festival, Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Wheat Ridge on the 25th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM and close out the month at the Edgewater Market and Music event in Edgewater from 6-8 PM on the 29th.

The Bedlam Boys are at Paradox Beer Company in Divide on the 3rd at 4 PM and at the Pikes Peak Celtic Fest, 16th-18th time TBD

This year’s Cheyenne Celtic Festival on June 9th and 10th will feature pipe bands including the Colorado Youth Pipe Band, Denver and District Pipe Band and the Southeast Wyoming Pipe and Drum Band, Celtic bands Avourneen, Gobs O’Phun, Stubby Shillelaghs and Swagger, whisky tasting, a pub crawl and Scottish athletics. Free admission. On the plaza at the Cheyenne Depot.

Pike’s Peak Celtic Fest, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs – June 16-18. Albannach, Skean Dubh, Adam Agee and Jon Sousa, Swagger, The McDeviants, Rocky Bard, The Bedlam Boys, Celtic Steps Irish Dancers, Denver & District Pipe Band, Pikes Peak Highlanders, Michael Collins Pipes & Drums, Glendale Pipes and Drums, Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band,

clan tents, pipe band and solo piper competition, vendors, whiskey tasting and more. Tickets at www.pikespeakcelticfestival.com. $5 children, $15 adults in advance; $10-$20 at the gate.