Denver Gaels Ready for 2017 Season – New Players and Friends Welcome

June is here and the Gaels have already been training hard through rain, sleet and more unpredictable Denver weather. There is much to look forward to and prepare for with the Gaels Hurling team sending a squad to compete in the Indianapolis GAA invitational tournament on June 17th. The Indy tournament is regarded as one of the better games events the Denver Gaels have attended for both competition level and field accommodations. This will be the first test against out-of-state competition for the season.

The Denver Gaels will have to defend their hometown pride at their own tournament they are hosting in July. The “Rumble in the Rockies” Southwest invitational tournament will bring several teams from out of state to compete at mile-high altitude and in Junior C, and B levels of competition. The games will take place at the Lowry Sports Complex in Denver on July 22nd and 23rd. With an exciting lineup of visiting teams in Hurling, mens and women’s Gaelic Football and Camogie, the Gaels will strive to make every touch of the ball count in trainings for the next several weeks. For more information on the tournament visit www.denversit.com

Practices through June and July will continue with Hurling and Camogie practice taking place Wednesdays at Cook Park at 630PM. Co-ed Gaelic Football practices at Harvard Gulch North Park Tuesdays at 630PM. Sundays at Cook Park will grow a little longer with Gaels youth trainings at 2 PM starting in June. For more info on the Gaels youth program or to sign up your child please visit denvergaels.com/youth-program/

Hurling pub league (Sundays at 10AM at Cook Park) has gotten off to a great start. The Fainting Goat team remains undefeated, with The Irish Rover trailing one game behind and Dougherty’s bringing up the rear with one win and two losses. Competition level has been climbing with many games neck and neck until the end and the involvement of new players continues to improve. There is a positive momentum building and the Gaels will need to hold on to every bit of it entering tournaments in the coming weeks.