5th Annual: Sure the Craic Was 90!

Irish Network Colorado Presents:

FIFTH ANNUAL: Sure the Craic Was 90!

AN AFTERNOON OF IRISH STORIES AND SONG

Performance by Acclaimed Storyteller Liz Weir, County Antrim

Accompanied by Fiddler Extraordinaire Sky Kelsey, Aspen

Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m.—2950 Tennyson Street, Denver 80212

One of INCO’s most beloved visitors and performers, Liz Weir, is back for another signature event—and joined by Sky Kelsey, the brilliant young Irish-American musician who’s got folks in the know talking. This extraordinary performance in words and music will hosted by INCO for the benefit of the Tennyson Center for Children, a facility dedicated to the care and healing of children traumatized by abuse, neglect and mental health challenges.

Refreshments will be served during a brief intermission. Following the performance, we’ll reconvene at a local pub. FREE ADMITANCE with RSVP at irishnetworkco.com

Donations to the Tennyson Center will be gratefully accepted.

Contact Maura Clare at planetclare@gmail.com or 303.884.7091 with questions or to reserve a spot on the 1:30 tour of the facility prior to the event.

Maura Clare, President; Lisa Switzer, Vice President; Mary Ryan, Secretary; Thomas Walsh, Treasurer. Directors: Siobhan Barrett, Seamus Blaney, Thomas Burke, Alan Groarke, Dermot Healy, Tess Julian, Michael Keaveny, Kate Kelly, Don Murray, Doug Pooley, Cathy Welsh

Irish Network Colorado (INCO) serves to connect Irish expatriates, Irish-Americans and friends of Ireland by providing social, professional and cultural forums. INCO also encourages social, cultural and economic ties between Irish and American businesses in Colorado and between the U.S. and Ireland.