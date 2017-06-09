Pikes Peak Celtic Festival June 16-18

The Festival grounds of the Pikes Peak Celtic Festival will once again be filled with the sound of Bagpipes, the smell of fish & chips, the sight of world champion Irish dancers, and events/activities for every age June 16 -18. See the colorful massed bagpipe bands of the Western United States Pipe Band Association. Dance and cheer to renowned Celtic Rock groups, Albannach, The McDeviants, and Swagger. Watch or learn traditional Irish and Highland dancing. Enjoy the many vendors and taste the best in Irish and Scottish cuisine and partake in demonstrations with the Celtic Caterer/Eric McBride. On Saturday night of the festival, join hundreds of kilted runners for the Braveheart 5k (see photo)

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival June 16 – 18 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. For schedule and more information go to www.pikespeakcelticfestival.com