Flogging Molly in Denver Saturday May 13 at Fillmore Auditorium!

Direct ticket link http://concerts.livenation.com/event/1E005269D1702AA8

Flogging Molly will be at the Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Saturday, May 13, 07:00 PM.

Founded by Dublin-born singer/guitarist/songwriter David King, Flogging Molly, will perform from the band’s third studio album, “Within a Mile of Home” and other favorites. Within a Mile of Home has finally taken King full circle, back to his roots, and oh what a journey it has been.

King began his musical career as a member of Fastway, teaming up with Motorhead guitarist Eddie Clarke in the late ’80s, having played New York’s Madison Square Garden and L.A.’s Great Western Forum, only to eventually find himself scrubbing the toilets of clubs where he performed with just an acoustic guitar. For the musician, who originally came to L.A. from London in 1989 at the invitation of legendary Geffen A and R exec John David Kalodner to be in a band called Katmandu, it wasn’t until forming Flogging Molly that he began to write and play “for myself and no one else.” These days, he insists, he is right where he wants to be.