May 2017 Ceolta Notes

by Rodger Hara

Emmet Cahill, a lead singer with Celtic Thunder, returns to Denver in concert at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2626 E. 7th Avenue Parkway, Denver on the 6th at 7:00 PM. He’ll perform songs from his debut orchestral album, “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland.” Recorded with the Irish National Symphony Orchestra, the Sony-label album reached #1 on the Amazon, iTunes and Billboard World Music charts and includes traditional favorites like “Danny Boy, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” “My Cavan Girl,” The Parting Glass” and more). The concert will feature stories from Ireland and the road, songs from the album and Broadway favorites, movie hits and folk classics, plus an occasional operatic aria that will showcase the classical vocal training he received at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. General admission tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at http://www.emmetcahill.com/tour-dates/.

A Scottish Highland Tea featuring Scottish Highland dancing, live Scottish music and a silent auction takes place on the 13th at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 11500 W 20th Ave. in Lakewood at 11:30 AM & 2:30 PM. Dancers from Cristy’s School of Scottish Highland Dance, the Gillette School of Scottish Arts, Heather’s School of Highland Dance, Jennifer Hastings School of Highland Dance, McCulloch Scottish Dance Academy, the Patrick Highland Dance Company and the Highland Dance Corps of the Colorado Youth Pipe Band will entertain along with pipers and drummers. Tickets for Adults are $18, children under 10, $12 and are available at AScottishHighlandTea.myevent.com Call (303) 522-2560 or email event@rmhd.org

Brian Clancy can be found in the Jack Quinn Irish Pub and Ale House, downtown Colorado Springs, at 7:30 PM on the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. And speaking of Jack Quinn’s, here’s a link to a nice write up from Irish Central that features Jack Quinn’s selection as top Irish Pub in Colorado with a review describing a night with Mr. Clancy.

http://www.irishcentral.com/culture/food-drink/the-best-irish-pubs-in-every-state-according-to-yelp

Avourneen provides the music for the Denver Contra Dance on the 26th at the Highlands Masonic Center, 3550 N. Federal Blvd., Denver at 8 PM. Tickets start at $10 at the door..

Angus Mohr rocks out on the 20th at the Odyssey Beerwerks Brewery and Taproom, 5535 W 56th Ave, Ste 107, in Arvada from 8 PM-12 AM.

Chancers Hooley entertains the craft beer lovers at the StrangeCraft Brewery in Denver on the 19th from 6-9 PM.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band is at The Margarita at Pine Creek, Colorado Springs on the 19th from 6:30-9 PM

Lougheed plays on the patio at Clancy’s Pub in Wheat Ridge on the 27th from 5 to 8 PM.

Keep Britain Irish is on the Maddie’s Biergarten stage in Castle Rock on the 13th with an 8:30 PM start time. All ages, no cover

Wild Mountain has a busy month beginning with a show in The Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St, Denver at 7 PM on the 3rd, the Little Bear Saloon in Evergreen on the 20th from 4-8 PM, Clancy’s Pub in Wheat Ridge from 7:30-10:30 on the 26th and at the Territory Days Festival in Colorado Springs on the 28th from 10:30 AM – 12 PM.

Potcheen opens May with shows in Canon City on the 13th from 12:30-4:30 PM as part of the Royal Gorge Concert Series, Evening Canon City that night from 9 PM – 12:30 AM, and then is back on the Royal Gorge Stage on the 14th at 12:30 PM.

Hal Landem of The Wicked Sheehogues appears in the Upstart Crow theater company’s production of “The Dark of the Moon”, a play by Howard Richardson and William Birney in The Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder. Set in Appalachia in days gone by, it has witches and humans, love and marriage, betrayal and death, and old time music. You can hear another side of Hal’s playing in the show and in the pre-show entertainment half an hour before curtain at 7:30 PM on the 4th, 5th, 6th and 2 PM on the 7th.