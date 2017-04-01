Colorado Tartan Day Festival April 8-9

The Colorado State Tartan is the Scottish tartan pattern officially adopted by the U.S. State of Colorado to represent the state in various functions and occasions. The Colorado General Assembly, designated an official Colorado State Tartan in 1997. The tartan is a pattern and colors that symbolize Colorado’s splendor and history. The pattern or sett consists of primary blocks of forest green and cerulean blue separated by broad dividing bands of black, with the forest green checks containing two pairs of tram tracks consisting of lavender and white and with the cerulean blue checks containing a gold stripe with red guard lines. The official state tartan is a Celtic district tartan that may be worn by any resident or friend of Colorado whether or not of Celtic heritage.

Folks of all backgrounds who celebrate the cultural richness of Colorado will gather together

Saturday & Sunday April 8 – 9, at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colorado to celebrate the Colorado Tartan and Celtic heritage. Performances include Colorado Youth Pipe Band & Dancers, Historical Re-enactors, Celtic rock by Angus Mohr.

Hours are 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday. Admission is Free to the Public.