April 2017 Ceolta Notes/Events

April 2017 Ceolta Notes

By Rodger Hara

The annual Colorado Tartan Day festival is on the 8th and 9th at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont from 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday and 9 AM to 4 PM Sunday. Enjoy

Celtic Heritage, Scottish Clan village, Colorado Youth Pipe Band & Dancers, Renaissance Scots, Music by Angus Mohr, food and Celtic crafts. Free admission.

Avourneen has a busy month with a 10 AM show on the 1st at the Longmont Farmer’s Market, April 7 and 8 — We’ll be traveling to Omaha to play two nights at the Dubliner Pub in Omaha on the 7th and 9th, Denver Contra Dance in the Highlands Masonic Center at 8 PM on the 14th and on the 15th at the Fort Collins Contra Dance, Club Tico, Ft. Collins. Tickets $5 to $10, info at www.cfootmad.org. On the 22nd at 9 PM they play at Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs then close out the month with another Contra Dance gig on the 29th at 7 PM for the Pikes Peak Traditional Contra Dance, Zesty, All About Dance, 2318 Vickers Drive, CO Springs, tickets $4 to $8, info at http://www.pptdcontra.com.

The Scottish Fiddle Club of Colorado presents a free concert on the 15th at 6 PM in the Lakewood Church of Christ, 455 South Youngfield Court. For questions, contact Ken McIntosh at kenmcintosh@idcomm.com or 303-234-0469. Visit www.scotsfiddle.org for information about Scottish fiddling.

Wild Mountain performs on the 14th from 9:30 PM-12:30 AM at the Local 46 Bar and Biergarten at 46th and Tennyson in North Denver and on the 15th at Clancy’s in Wheat Ridge on W. 38th Ave. from 7:30 – 10:30 PM.

Brian Clancy plays at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in Downtown Colorado Springs at 7:30 PM on the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band performs at The Margarita at Pine Creek on the 28th from 6:30-9 PM.

Potcheen headlines for the FoCoMx (Fort Collins Music Experience) in Moe’s BBQ at 11 PM on the 29th.

Jon Sousa and Andy Reiner provide the on the 1st for the Ft. Collins Contra Dance at the Ft. Collins Masonic Temple – 225 W Oak St. 7:15 PM lesson, Dance 8-11 PM and on the 28th for the Denver Contra Dance at the Highlands Masonic Center – 3550 Federal Blvd, 7:15 PM

lesson, Dance 8-11 PM. On the 2nd, Jon performs at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church

803 10th Ave. in Greeley at 3 PM. Tix are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (email natalieraepadilla@gmail.com to reserve seats)

Chancer’s Hooley appears at the Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St., Unit M, 6-9 PM on the 15th and at the Blue Spruce Brewing Co., 4151 E County Line Rd G, Centennial, on the 29th from 7-9 PM.

Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave. in Golden presents Martin McDonagh’s “A Skull in Connemara” March 24 through April 30. Directed by Billie McBride, performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Sundays at 1:00 PM with evening shows at 6 PM on the 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd. Tickets are $17 – $27 at 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com.

Skean Dubh is on the stage at Jack Quinn’s in Colorado Springs from 8 PM – 12 AM on the 8th and at the1709 Pearl St. Laughing Goat in Boulder from 9-11 PM on the 29th.

Natalie Padilla, fiddle-playing partner of Greeley’s Blayne Chastain and champion fiddler will release a new CD on May 1. No doubt cuts from it will be heard when she plays at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in Greeley on the 2nd at 3 PM. Tix are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (email natalieraepadilla@gmail.com to reserve seats)

Celtic Chaos plays at the Celtic House Pub in Parker on the 14th from 6-9 PM.