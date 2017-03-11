St. Patrick’s Day Parades Paint the I-25 Corridor Green

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Paint the I-25 Corridor Green

The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 9:30am on Saturday March 11 at 19th and Wynkoop. At 17th the Parade heads east On Blake to 27th street. The Parade will be led by Grand Marshal James “Jim” Lyons. A senior partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP. In 1997, Mr. Lyons was appointed by President Clinton as Special Advisor to the President of the United States and Secretary of State for Economic Initiatives in Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland. In 2002, he was awarded an honorary doctorate of laws by the University of Ulster “in recognition of his service to the people of Northern Ireland and the cause of peace.” He is currently the Honorary Consul for Ireland in Denver.

Denver’s Queen Colleen 2017 is Laura Farley. Laura is a Denver native and earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She began Irish step dancing at the age of 10 with St. Brendan’s School of Irish dance and continued until she reached the highest rank of Champion. Laura’s Court members are McKenna Shea, Brigid Sleevi, Stephanie Echer, Alexis (Lexi) Sullivan, and Samantha [Sam] Glenn.

Annual Parades in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins will be also held on March 11 in 2017. Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon and travels downtown on Tejon. Fort Collins community Parade begins at 10AM and ends with an Irish Party in historic Downtown Fort Collins.