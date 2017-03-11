Brass & Bagpipes: Returns to its Roots

Sunday, March 12 – 3:00pm at Bethany Lutheran Church

with Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, Rick Seaton – Pipe Organ

Come experience the exquisite simplicity of brass, bagpipes & organ. We’re throwing it back to the original Brass & Bagpipes concert that started it all. Featuring your favorites including: Scotland the Brave, Hector the Hero, Highland Cathedral and Amazing Grace!

Tickets: $20-$24 (discounts available for children, students and seniors 70+)

Meet our Guest Artists

Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums is comprised of Pipers and Drummers from throughout Colorado. They play traditional Celtic music, but focus on playing with other instruments not typically considered Celtic in nature. The blend of bagpipes and drums with the 14-piece Denver Brass must be felt to be believed. When you see and hear them play, you will feel the Celtic heritage and culture shine through.

Rick Seaton, Pipe Organist is a Denver native and has been Organist and Director of Music at Bethany Lutheran Church since 2010. Prior to his appointment at Bethany, he was Organist at Central Presbyterian Church for eight years. Rick received his undergraduate training at the University of Denver and holds a Master’s degree in organ performance from Indiana University, where he studied with renowned organist Marilyn Keiser. Active as a composer and arranger, Rick has written for organ, piano, choir and guitar.

Next Weekend

Brass & Bagpipes: Celtic Fling!

March 17th-19th at Newman Center for the Performing Arts

w/ Celtic Colorado Pipes and Drums, Rocky Mountain Highland Dancers, Wick School of Irish Dance, Jillian Lee – Soprano, Erin Newton – Harp