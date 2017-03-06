‘GALWAY GIRL’ SHARON SHANNON & BAND COMING TO DENVER MARCH 9!

Rare Denver date with SHARON SHANNON, Recipient of “Lifetime Achievement Award” (youngest) from Ireland ‘s Meteor Awards -With Special Guest Comedian DR Kevin Fitzgerald at Soiled Dove Underground 7401 E. 1st Ave Denver (Free parking), Thursday March 9, 2017 7:30 PM Show 6:30 PM Doors. Reserve Seats at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1396732?utm_medium=bks or 303-830-9214

Sharon Shannon the tremendously talented button accordion player from Co Clare, Ireland will be in a rare Denver concert this March. Adding to her long list of awards & accolades, Sharon recently was honored as the youngest ever recipient of Ireland’s Meteor “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Sharon grew up in a rural community and was part of a family that all play musical instruments and traditional Irish music. However, her career took an massive upward trajectory when in the late 80s she was asked to joined the seminal rock band The Waterboys. Her first show with that band ,to an audience of 50,000 ,was the on main stage at perhaps the most well-known music festival on earth-Glastonbury. Her subsequent debut album was released worldwide and was to become the biggest selling record by a traditional artist in Ireland.

In addition to the waterboys, Sharon has recorded and toured with a who’s who of the Irish and Global Music Industry, including Bono, Adam Clayton, Sinead O’Connor, Jackson Browne, John Prine, The RTE Concert Orchestra, The Chieftains, Willie Nelson, Nigel Kennedy, Alison Krauss, Shane MacGowan, Mundy and Steve Earle. Her 12 studio recorded albums to date have all been very different and groundbreaking mixing traditional Irish with reggae, country, Native American, bluegrass, rap, dance, African,French Canadian.The genre-defying star has had multi-platinum album sales and has had several number one albums, singles and DVDs in her home country. Her album Galway Girl went 4 times platinum in Ireland with the title track winning her the Meteor award two years running for the most downloaded song.

Sharon’s music has been featured in several Hollywood movies and she also played a cameo role in the Neil Jordan movie ‘Ondine’. She has worked on a stage producton of JM Synges ‘ The Playboy of the Western World’ which was directed by Jim Sheridan. She co-wrote and produced an album with the High Kings in 2013. Currently working on a book on her life, she has just released her new album “Sacred Land (March 2017). A recent review highlighted Sharon Shannon’s “remarkable and adventurous career” and called ‘Sacred Earth’ “a rousing reminder of why she is still so unique”. This will be her first studio album in four years although she has recorded with many artistes in the intervening years. This album features an eclectic mix of musicians and guest singers. Sharon is also a passionate animal lover and does a lot of voluntary work and fundraising for various animal rescues . A vegetarian for many years, Sharon recently adopted the vegan diet and has launched a vegan brand called’ Sharon Shannon’s Garden of Vegan.

Special Guest DR. KEVIN FITZGERALD

With a background that ranges from numerous tours as a bouncer with The Rolling Stones, The Who, and The Police, a 25-year career in veterinary medicine that saw him named “Specialist of the Year in Private Practice” in 2006, and over 20-years of performing as a professional stand-up comedian; Kevin Fitzgerald is a true renaissance man. Perhaps best known for his 10 seasons on the popular Animal Planet TV show Emergency Vets, Kevin’s passion for making people laugh is surpassed only by his unwavering dedication to all creatures great and small. He believes it is a great privilege to be in a position where he is able to pursue a dual career doing work that he truly enjoys.

In addition to his numerous appearances on Animal Planet, Kevin has appeared on The NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, The Today Show with Matt Lauer, Fox News Channel’s Geraldo-At-Large with Geraldo Rivera, The Maury Povich Show, TNN’s Crooke and Chase, Discovery Channel’s Home Matters, and CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He also hosts a weekly segment on CW2’s morning news show called Animal House, in which he keeps the public informed about pet and animal-related issues. His national radio appearances include The Howard Stern Show, as well as being featured on Paul Harvey’s The Rest of the Story.

As a comedian, Kevin has opened for such diverse and legendary performers as Bob Hope, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and The Neville Brothers. Despite maintaining a busy practice at Alameda East Veterinary Hospital in Denver, Kevin performs to rave reviews at nearly one hundred corporate and fundraising events annually and is in very high demand as a host, guest speaker, and lecturer at universities and veterinary conferences across the country. He believes that laughter is an incredibly important part of everyday life, and that nobody could ever laugh too much.

