MARCH 2017 ENTERTAINMENT and EVENTS GUIDE  (from March 2017 Celtic Connection, Denver)

By Rodger Hara

 

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa

March 18         The Alley,

Littleton            8-10 PM

March 24         Denver Contradance                          8-11 PM

Highlands Masonic Center

 

 

Andy Sheldon

March 10         McLoughlin’s, LoDo                            6:30 PM

Irish Snug                                            7:30 PM

March 17         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                1:45 PM

 

Angus Mohr

March 11         Olde Towne Arvada, St. Patrick’s Fest  1:30-3 PM

March 11         Fadó, LoDo                                         5-7 PM

March 17         Fadó, LoDo                                         4:30-6:30 PM

March 17         Little Bear, Evergreen                         9 PM – close

 

Augustana Arts

March 17         “Céad Mile Fáilte” Colorado Women’s          7:30 PM

Chorale & Colorado Men’s Chorale with Saint Mary’s

College Women’s Choir and Organist David Eicher

Augustana Lutheran Church, Denver, CO

 

303-388-4962 or online at www.AugustanaArts.org

 

Avourneen

March 3           Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.        6 PM

Advance tix at $18; Door tix at $20.

March 4           Presentation prior to Danú show                    6:45 PM

Mackey Auditorium, CU Boulder, Tix $40

March 10         Abbey Tavern, Denver                                   8 -10 PM

March 11         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                    1-4:30 PM

Abbey Tavern, Denver                                   6-8 PM

March 12         Inga’s Alpine Tavern, Denver                         4-6 PM

March 17         Ned Kelly’s Irish Pub, Littleton                        10-11:45 AM

Sheabeen Pub, Aurora                                   12:30-4:30 PM                                                            Exchange Tavern, Westminster                     4:30-6:15 PM

Clocktower Cabaret                                        8 PM – Adam MC

Shamrockin’ Burlesque Show, Tix $27

March 18         Ned Kelly’s Irish Pub, Littleton                        6-8 PM

Exchange Tavern, Westminster                     9:30-11:30 PM

 

The Bedlam Boys

March 2           Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park              7PM

March 9           Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park              7PM

March 10         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     8PM – 12AM

March 11         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            1:45-3:45 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        4:30-6:30 PM

March 16         Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park              7PM

March 17         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     3-7 PM

March 23         Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park              7PM

March 30         Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park              7PM

March 31         Kinfolks, Manitou Springs                               8-11 PM

 

Beth Gadbaw

March 10         Apple Mountain Music, Albuquerque

with Roger Landes & Sandra Wong               8 PM

March 11         GiG Performance Space, Santa Fe

with Roger Landes & Sandra Wong               8 PM

March 17         Longmont Museum

with Fred Pouille and Sandra Wong               2:30 PM

with Fred Pouille, Sandra Wong,

Leslie Anne Harrison and Margot

Krimmel                                                          6 PM

 

Big Paddy

March 3           Exchange Tavern, Westminster                     8 PM

March 10         Bohemian Biergarten, Boulder                       10 PM

March 11         Fado, LoDo                                                     2:30-4:30 PM

March 11         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     9 PM

March 17         Clancy’s, Wheat Ridge                                   2-3:30 PM

Fadó, LoDo                                                     7-9 PM

March 18         Westminster Brewing Co.                               7 PM

CD Release Party

 

Blackthorn

March 12       Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs               1-5 PM

March 17       Jack Quinn’s                                                            1-4 PM

 

Bodha

March 17         McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                                7:45-10:30 PM

March 17         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         4:45-5:45 PM

 

Brian Clancy

March 2, 9, 23 & 30    Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs         7:30 PM

 

Brian Clancy and Irish Row

March 11         Fado, LoDo                                                     12-2 PM

The Irish Snug, Denver                                   4:45-7:30 PM

March 16         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs

16th Anniversary Party                                   7:30 PM-12 AM

March 17         Fadó Irish Pub                                                 2-4 PM

The Irish Snug                                                 6-9 PM

March 18         Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Monument             7-10 PM

 

Carlos Nunez& Guests

March 19         Soiled Dove Underground, Denver                3:30 PM

All Ages Show

www.soileddove.com, 303.830.9214

March 25         Evanston Celtic Festival                                 8 PM

Tickets $5-$40

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2714196

 

 

CD Clarke

March 11         Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        1:30-3:30 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        4:30-6:30 PM

March 17         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            1-3:30 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        5-7:30 PM

 

Celtic Chaos

March 10         Celtic House Pub, Parker                              5-8 PM

March 11         Celtic House Pub                                            12-3 PM

March 17         Celtic House Pub                                            12-3 PM

March 17         Funugyz, Parker                                             6-9 PM

March 18         Barnett’s Brewery, Parker                              6:30-8:30 PM

 

 

Celtic Friends

March 11         Dennis Gallagher’s St. Patrick’s

Day Party, Denver                                       5 PM

March 18         Skylite Station Celtic Fest, Denver                 8 PM

 

 

Chancers Hooley

March 11         Irish Snug, Denver                                          1:30-4:30 PM

Kline’s Beer Hall, Arvada                                7-11 PM

March 17         The Exchange Tavern, Westminster              6-9 PM

March 18         Lefthand Brewing Co., Longmont                   6-8:30 PM

 

Ciorcal Cairde Irish Pipes and Drums

March 11         St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Denver                  10 AM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        12 PM

Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         1 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        2:30 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            4 PM

March 12         Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch              11 AM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall                            12:30 PM

March 16         Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch              5:45 PM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall                            7:15 PM

March 17         Primrose School, Denver                               10 AM

McCloughlin’s                                                 1 PM

Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         2 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            3:30 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        4:30 PM

Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch              5:45 PM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall                            7:15 PM

 

Colcannon

March 8           Society Hall, Alamosa                                                7:30 PM

March 10         Durango Celtic Festival,

Henry Strater Theater                                     7 PM

March 15         Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver                  12 PM

March 17         Midwest Theater, Scottsbluff, NE                  7:30 PM

March 20         A concert with orchestra students from Louisville schools —                                                             featuring arrangements of songs from our upcoming new CD and some old                                   favorites.

March 30         Kathryn Mohrman Theater, Colorado Springs           7:30 PM

 

New CD in time for concerts – Irish trip sign-up email mick@colcannon.com

 

the commoners

March 11         Scruffy Murphy’s, LoDo                                 1:30-4:30 PM

March 11         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            7:30-10:30 PM

March 12         Runnin’ of the Green

post-race party, LoDo                                   10:30 AM

March 15         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     7-10 PM

March 17         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         1:30-4:30 PM

Mulligan’s, Ft. Collins                                      10 PM – 1:30 AM

 

Connoly School of Irish Dance

March 11         Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial             12:45-7:30 PM (Full show at 7)

March 17         Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial             1:30-8 PM (Full show at 6:30)

 

Danú

March 4           Macky Auditorium, CU Boulder Campu        7:30 PM

Tix $40-$75

MontanaTour & Immersion 2013

 

Denver and District Pipe Band

March 11         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            1 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        4 PM

March 17         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         7:45 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        8:30 PM

 

Dennis Gallagher’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

March 11         Police Protective Assoc., 2105 Decatur St., Denver 4-7 PM

Step dancing, music, songs, silent auction and pipers so Dennis

won’t be the only windbag at the party.  Free will offering to cover the cost

of the food.  Contact Dennis for information at dgallag954@aol.com or                                          303.477.7089

 

Denver Brass – Brass and Bagpipes Returns to Its Roots

March 12         Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden, Cherry Hills Village

With Colorado Pipes and Drums and Rick Seaton, organ

Tickets $20-$24, 3 PM

Denver Brass – Brass and Bagpipes: Celtic Fling!

March 17, 18 & 19      Newman Center for the Performing Arts – Univ. of Denver

7:30 PM, 7:30 PM and 2:30 PM

With Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, Jillian Lee, Soprano, Rocky   Mountain Highland Dancers, Wick School of Irish Dance, Erin Newton,             Harp. Tickets: $22-$44 www.newmantix.com

 

Durango Celtic Festival

March 9-11     Solas, Colcannon, Goitse, Barrule, Singing Pilgrims, Coleman Academy                               Dancers, Patrick Crossing, Next Generation Fiddlers, Kitchen Jam                                         Band, Makhbeth, workshops, storytelling, Celtic Wares, fun and food for the                               whole family. Henry Strater Theater and The Irish Embassy Pub. Tickets at                                http://www.durangocelticfestival.com/tickets/

 

The Elders

March 16         Rialto Theater, Loveland                                 7:30 PM  $25

March 17         Soiled Dove, Denver                                      8 PM $18.75-$30

March 18         Stargazer Theater, Colorado Springs             8 PM $15-20

 

Evanston, Wyoming Celtic Festival – Céilí at the Roundhouse

March 24-25   Carlos Nunez, Steven and Ruth Hollander, Mark Jardine, Harvest Home, Pladdogh, Red Branch, Dunmore Lasses, Hale Family Musical Ties, Annie’s Romance, Young Irelanders, Skipper’s Alley, lectures, workshops, arts & crafts, food, whiskey tasting, vendors and more! Indoor Festival; info at http://theartsinc.com/celtic-festival/ & tickets at http://theartsinc.com/celtic-festival/

 

 

Gobs O’Phun

March 10         Swallow Hill Music Assoc., Denver                8 PM,

$14-16 swallowhillmusic.org

 

 

Indigent Row

March 4           8th Annual Ceili in the Rockies                   4-8 PM

Grace Place Church, Berthoud

Moriarty-Moffitt School of Irish Dance

Tickets $20 for adults, $12 for ages 14 and under,

kids 4 and under are free. Tickets at

http://www.mmirishdance.com/home.html

March 17         Mulligan’s Pub, Ft. Collins                               3-6 PM

March 18         Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette      8-10 PM

March 24         Exchange Tavern, Westminster                     8 PM – 12 AM

 

Irish Network Colorado

March 8           Defusing the Troubles: The Project Children

Story narrated by Liam Neeson

Posner Center, 1031 33rd St., Denver            5:30 PM

Free will donations accepted

 

Juice O’The Barley

March 11         Blarney on the Block,

Downtown Greeley                             4-7 PM

March 17         St. Patrick’s Day Party

Wagner Park, downtown Aspen         2-6 PM

 

Keep Britain Irish

March 17         Sheabeen’s Irish Pub, Aurora             8 PM – 12 AM

 

Kevin Dooley

March 3           Cyclhops, Longmont                           3 PM w/ Eric Drobny

March 17         Rosalee’s Pizza, Longmont                7:30-9:30 PM w/ Eric Drobny & Alex

Johnstone

 

Kevin Fitzgerald

March 9           Soiled Dove Underground                  7:30 PM

Opening for Sharon Shannon

Tickets $25 and $30

www.soileddove.com 303.830.9214

 

 

KGNU – Hosted by Karl Kumli

March 17         34th Annual (consecutive!)

St. Patrick’s Morning Sound Alternative         9:30 AM

 

The Lass Who Went Out With The Cry Of Dawn: A Celtic Yarn

March 4 – April 2  The BiTSY Stage, 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, Saturdays at 1 & 3 PM,

Sundays at 11 AM & 1 PM, March 10 & 31 at 7:30 PM, special fundraiser performance Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. All performances are FREE, donations are accepted.  Reservations at www.bitsystage.com, by email at patti@bitsystage.com or by calling 720-328-5294. Adapted by Patti Murtha, Samantha McDermott and Jeri Franco Directed by Patti Murtha

 

 

The McDeviants

March 11         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         8-11 PM

March 17         Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        5-7 PM

 

McTeggart School of Irish Dance

March 10         Irish Snug, Denver                                          6:30 PM

McLoughlin’s                                                   7:30 PM

March 11       St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Denver              9 AM

 

 

Mountain Road Ceili Band

March 17         Margarita Restaurant, Colorado Springs        6:30-9:30 PM

 

 

Mulligan Stew

March 10         Exchange Tavern, Westminster                     8-10 PM

March 11         Clancy’s Irish Pub, Wheat Ridge                    8-10 PM

March 17         Golden City Brewery, Golden                                    4:30-6:30 PM

Clancy’s Irish Pub, Wheat Ridge                    8-11 PM

 

 

Potcheen

March 4           Denver Loft Sessions

March 11         The View House, LoDo                                   1-3 PM

March 11         Arvada St. Patrick’s Fest                                4:15-6:15 PM

March 17         The View House, LoDo                                   7-11 PM

March 18         Sheraton Hotel, Downtown Denver                4-6 PM

March 20         Fox Theater, Aurora

March 31         Exchange Tavern

 

Rabula Conundrum

March 11         McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        12:15-3:15 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            4:30 PM

March 17         Maggie Smith’s, Centennial                            5-6:30 PM and 7-10 PM

 

Rare Ould Times

March 1           Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     5-8 PM

March 3           Denver Botanic Gardens                                6-9:30 PM

“Off the Clock: Kilts and Clovers,” an evening of Irish

and Scottish music, song and dance with food, music,

botany and drinks.  Tickets and info at

www.Botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/clock-kilts-and-clovers

March 11         Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs                     10 AM-1 PM

March 17         Jack Quinn’s                                                   10 AM-1 PM

March 17         All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church          Time TBD

Colorado Springs

 

Reed School of Irish Dance

March 11         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill                         2-8 PM (Full show at 7:30 PM)

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        1:15 PM (Full show at 6:30 PM)

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        1-9 PM

March 17         Irish Snug/Under the Snug                             2:30 – 9:30 PM (Full show at 9 PM)

Slattery’s                                                         12 PM and 7 PM (Special shows)

McCloughlin’s                                                 2-8:30 PM

 

Rhythm in the Night: The Irish Dance Spectacular

March 8           Lone Tree Arts Center                                    7:30 PM

Tickets $43-$53 720.509.1000

www.rhythminthenight.com

 

Sharon Shannon

March 9           Soiled Dove Underground                              7:30 PM

Tickets $25 and $30

www.soileddove.com 303.830.9214

 

Skean Dubh

March 3           Kinfolks, Manitou Springs                               8 PM

March 16         Wisdom Keepers, Lakewood                          1 PM

March 17         Oskar Blues, Longmont                                  7 PM

 

Skipper’s Alley

March 18         Broomfield Auditorium                                    7:30 PM

                        With the Celtic Steps             

                        Tickets $25 advance, $30 door

                        www.brownpapertickets.com

March 25         Evanston Celtic Festival                                 6 PM

                        Tickets $5-$40

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2714196

 

Solas

March 12         Swallow Hill, Denver                                       7 PM

                        Tix $28 http://connect.swallowhillmusic.org/EventTicket/EventDetail/2371/solas

 

 

Skipper’s Alley

March 18  Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield CO 7:30PM  720-257-8096 1-800-838-3006

 

Skylite Station, 910 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

March 18         Skylite Celtic Festival – $5 cover

Irish Food and Drinks                                      5-9 PM

Irish Poetry and Play readings                        5:30-6:30 PM

Irish Stepdancers                                            6:30 PM

Jimo and the Piper                                          7 PM

Celtic Friends                                                  8 PM

 

Stuart Hayner (Magician)

March 11         Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial 1:15 PM

March 11         Irish Snug (Under the Snug)                           4:15 PM

 

The (New) Stubby Shillelaghs

Andy Mithun – Vocals,Shaughnessy McDaniel – Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin Eric Fisher – Fiddle Ryan Knaub – Upright Bass, Guitar Megan T – Guitar, Keyboards

March 11         Scruffy Murphy’s                                            6-10 PM

March 16         Zac’s Legacy Childhood Cancer Fundraiser 7-9 PM

VFW Post 2121 – 2514 7th Ave, Garden City, Co.

March 17         Moxi Theater, Greeley                                    8 PM-1:30 AM

with an opening band

 

Under a Blood Red Sky

March 17         Irish Snug, Capitol Hill (tent)                           9:30 PM

 

Wick School of Irish Dance

March 10         Slattery’s, Greenwood Village                        4 PM

March 17         DU Newman Center/Denver Brass                7:30 PM

March 18         DU Newman Center/Denver Brass                7:30 PM

March 19         DU Newman Center/Denver Brass                2:00 PM

 

The Wicked Shehogues

March 11         Clancy’s, Wheat Ridge                               8 AM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        7:30 PM

March 17         McLoughlin’s, LoDo                                        1:15 PM

Slattery’s, Centennial                                      7:30 PM

 

Wild Mountain

March 10         Sheabeen Irish Pub, Aurora                           8 PM-12 AM

March 11         Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Fest     12-1:30 PM

Kline’s Beer Hall, Arvada                                2-6 PM

Slattery’s, Wheat Ridge                                  7:30-10:30 PM

March 17         Clancy’s Pub, Wheat Ridge                            2-6 PM

Fado, LoDo                                                     9:30-11 PM

 

