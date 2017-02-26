MARCH 2017 ENTERTAINMENT and EVENTS GUIDE ( from March 2017 Celtic Connection, Denver )



By Rodger Hara

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa

March 18 The Alley,

Littleton 8-10 PM

March 24 Denver Contradance 8-11 PM

Highlands Masonic Center

Andy Sheldon

March 10 McLoughlin’s, LoDo 6:30 PM

Irish Snug 7:30 PM

March 17 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 1:45 PM

Angus Mohr

March 11 Olde Towne Arvada, St. Patrick’s Fest 1:30-3 PM

March 11 Fadó, LoDo 5-7 PM

March 17 Fadó, LoDo 4:30-6:30 PM

March 17 Little Bear, Evergreen 9 PM – close

Augustana Arts

March 17 “Céad Mile Fáilte” Colorado Women’s 7:30 PM

Chorale & Colorado Men’s Chorale with Saint Mary’s

College Women’s Choir and Organist David Eicher

Augustana Lutheran Church, Denver, CO

303-388-4962 or online at www.AugustanaArts.org

Avourneen

March 3 Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 6 PM

Advance tix at $18; Door tix at $20.

March 4 Presentation prior to Danú show 6:45 PM

Mackey Auditorium, CU Boulder, Tix $40

March 10 Abbey Tavern, Denver 8 -10 PM

March 11 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 1-4:30 PM

Abbey Tavern, Denver 6-8 PM

March 12 Inga’s Alpine Tavern, Denver 4-6 PM

March 17 Ned Kelly’s Irish Pub, Littleton 10-11:45 AM

Sheabeen Pub, Aurora 12:30-4:30 PM Exchange Tavern, Westminster 4:30-6:15 PM

Clocktower Cabaret 8 PM – Adam MC

Shamrockin’ Burlesque Show, Tix $27

March 18 Ned Kelly’s Irish Pub, Littleton 6-8 PM

Exchange Tavern, Westminster 9:30-11:30 PM

The Bedlam Boys

March 2 Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park 7PM

March 9 Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park 7PM

March 10 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 8PM – 12AM

March 11 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 1:45-3:45 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 4:30-6:30 PM

March 16 Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park 7PM

March 17 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 3-7 PM

March 23 Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park 7PM

March 30 Bierworks Brewery, Woodland Park 7PM

March 31 Kinfolks, Manitou Springs 8-11 PM

Beth Gadbaw

March 10 Apple Mountain Music, Albuquerque

with Roger Landes & Sandra Wong 8 PM

March 11 GiG Performance Space, Santa Fe

with Roger Landes & Sandra Wong 8 PM

March 17 Longmont Museum

with Fred Pouille and Sandra Wong 2:30 PM

with Fred Pouille, Sandra Wong,

Leslie Anne Harrison and Margot

Krimmel 6 PM

Big Paddy

March 3 Exchange Tavern, Westminster 8 PM

March 10 Bohemian Biergarten, Boulder 10 PM

March 11 Fado, LoDo 2:30-4:30 PM

March 11 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 9 PM

March 17 Clancy’s, Wheat Ridge 2-3:30 PM

Fadó, LoDo 7-9 PM

March 18 Westminster Brewing Co. 7 PM

CD Release Party

Blackthorn

March 12 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 1-5 PM

March 17 Jack Quinn’s 1-4 PM

Bodha

March 17 McLoughlin’s, LoDo 7:45-10:30 PM

March 17 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 4:45-5:45 PM

Brian Clancy

March 2, 9, 23 & 30 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 7:30 PM

Brian Clancy and Irish Row

March 11 Fado, LoDo 12-2 PM

The Irish Snug, Denver 4:45-7:30 PM

March 16 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs

16th Anniversary Party 7:30 PM-12 AM

March 17 Fadó Irish Pub 2-4 PM

The Irish Snug 6-9 PM

March 18 Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Monument 7-10 PM

Carlos Nunez& Guests

March 19 Soiled Dove Underground, Denver 3:30 PM

All Ages Show

www.soileddove.com, 303.830.9214

March 25 Evanston Celtic Festival 8 PM

Tickets $5-$40

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2714196

CD Clarke

March 11 Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 1:30-3:30 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 4:30-6:30 PM

March 17 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 1-3:30 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 5-7:30 PM

Celtic Chaos

March 10 Celtic House Pub, Parker 5-8 PM

March 11 Celtic House Pub 12-3 PM

March 17 Celtic House Pub 12-3 PM

March 17 Funugyz, Parker 6-9 PM

March 18 Barnett’s Brewery, Parker 6:30-8:30 PM

Celtic Friends

March 11 Dennis Gallagher’s St. Patrick’s

Day Party, Denver 5 PM

March 18 Skylite Station Celtic Fest, Denver 8 PM

Chancers Hooley

March 11 Irish Snug, Denver 1:30-4:30 PM

Kline’s Beer Hall, Arvada 7-11 PM

March 17 The Exchange Tavern, Westminster 6-9 PM

March 18 Lefthand Brewing Co., Longmont 6-8:30 PM

Ciorcal Cairde Irish Pipes and Drums

March 11 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Denver 10 AM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 12 PM

Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 1 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 2:30 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 4 PM

March 12 Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch 11 AM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall 12:30 PM

March 16 Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch 5:45 PM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall 7:15 PM

March 17 Primrose School, Denver 10 AM

McCloughlin’s 1 PM

Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 2 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 3:30 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 4:30 PM

Landsdowne Arms, Highland Ranch 5:45 PM

McCabe’s, Southlands Mall 7:15 PM

Colcannon

March 8 Society Hall, Alamosa 7:30 PM

March 10 Durango Celtic Festival,

Henry Strater Theater 7 PM

March 15 Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver 12 PM

March 17 Midwest Theater, Scottsbluff, NE 7:30 PM

March 20 A concert with orchestra students from Louisville schools — featuring arrangements of songs from our upcoming new CD and some old favorites.

March 30 Kathryn Mohrman Theater, Colorado Springs 7:30 PM

New CD in time for concerts – Irish trip sign-up email mick@colcannon.com

the commoners

March 11 Scruffy Murphy’s, LoDo 1:30-4:30 PM

March 11 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 7:30-10:30 PM

March 12 Runnin’ of the Green

post-race party, LoDo 10:30 AM

March 15 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 7-10 PM

March 17 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 1:30-4:30 PM

Mulligan’s, Ft. Collins 10 PM – 1:30 AM

Connoly School of Irish Dance

March 11 Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial 12:45-7:30 PM (Full show at 7)

March 17 Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial 1:30-8 PM (Full show at 6:30)

Danú

March 4 Macky Auditorium, CU Boulder Campu 7:30 PM

Tix $40-$75

Denver and District Pipe Band

March 11 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 1 PM

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 4 PM

March 17 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 7:45 PM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 8:30 PM

Dennis Gallagher’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

March 11 Police Protective Assoc., 2105 Decatur St., Denver 4-7 PM

Step dancing, music, songs, silent auction and pipers so Dennis

won’t be the only windbag at the party. Free will offering to cover the cost

of the food. Contact Dennis for information at dgallag954@aol.com or 303.477.7089

Denver Brass – Brass and Bagpipes Returns to Its Roots

March 12 Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden, Cherry Hills Village

With Colorado Pipes and Drums and Rick Seaton, organ

Tickets $20-$24, 3 PM

Denver Brass – Brass and Bagpipes: Celtic Fling!

March 17, 18 & 19 Newman Center for the Performing Arts – Univ. of Denver

7:30 PM, 7:30 PM and 2:30 PM

With Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, Jillian Lee, Soprano, Rocky Mountain Highland Dancers, Wick School of Irish Dance, Erin Newton, Harp. Tickets: $22-$44 www.newmantix.com

Durango Celtic Festival

March 9-11 Solas, Colcannon, Goitse, Barrule, Singing Pilgrims, Coleman Academy Dancers, Patrick Crossing, Next Generation Fiddlers, Kitchen Jam Band, Makhbeth, workshops, storytelling, Celtic Wares, fun and food for the whole family. Henry Strater Theater and The Irish Embassy Pub. Tickets at http://www.durangocelticfestival.com/tickets/

The Elders

March 16 Rialto Theater, Loveland 7:30 PM $25

March 17 Soiled Dove, Denver 8 PM $18.75-$30

March 18 Stargazer Theater, Colorado Springs 8 PM $15-20

Evanston, Wyoming Celtic Festival – Céilí at the Roundhouse

March 24-25 Carlos Nunez, Steven and Ruth Hollander, Mark Jardine, Harvest Home, Pladdogh, Red Branch, Dunmore Lasses, Hale Family Musical Ties, Annie’s Romance, Young Irelanders, Skipper’s Alley, lectures, workshops, arts & crafts, food, whiskey tasting, vendors and more! Indoor Festival; info at http://theartsinc.com/celtic-festival/ & tickets at http://theartsinc.com/celtic-festival/

Gobs O’Phun

March 10 Swallow Hill Music Assoc., Denver 8 PM,

$14-16 swallowhillmusic.org

Indigent Row

March 4 8th Annual Ceili in the Rockies 4-8 PM

Grace Place Church, Berthoud

Moriarty-Moffitt School of Irish Dance

Tickets $20 for adults, $12 for ages 14 and under,

kids 4 and under are free. Tickets at

http://www.mmirishdance.com/home.html

March 17 Mulligan’s Pub, Ft. Collins 3-6 PM

March 18 Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette 8-10 PM

March 24 Exchange Tavern, Westminster 8 PM – 12 AM

Irish Network Colorado

March 8 Defusing the Troubles: The Project Children

Story narrated by Liam Neeson

Posner Center, 1031 33rd St., Denver 5:30 PM

Free will donations accepted

Juice O’The Barley

March 11 Blarney on the Block,

Downtown Greeley 4-7 PM

March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Party

Wagner Park, downtown Aspen 2-6 PM

Keep Britain Irish

March 17 Sheabeen’s Irish Pub, Aurora 8 PM – 12 AM

Kevin Dooley

March 3 Cyclhops, Longmont 3 PM w/ Eric Drobny

March 17 Rosalee’s Pizza, Longmont 7:30-9:30 PM w/ Eric Drobny & Alex

Johnstone

Kevin Fitzgerald

March 9 Soiled Dove Underground 7:30 PM

Opening for Sharon Shannon

Tickets $25 and $30

www.soileddove.com 303.830.9214

KGNU – Hosted by Karl Kumli

March 17 34th Annual (consecutive!)

St. Patrick’s Morning Sound Alternative 9:30 AM

The Lass Who Went Out With The Cry Of Dawn : A Celtic Yarn

March 4 – April 2 The BiTSY Stage, 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, Saturdays at 1 & 3 PM,

Sundays at 11 AM & 1 PM, March 10 & 31 at 7:30 PM, special fundraiser performance Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. All performances are FREE, donations are accepted. Reservations at www.bitsystage.com, by email at patti@bitsystage.com or by calling 720-328-5294. Adapted by Patti Murtha, Samantha McDermott and Jeri Franco Directed by Patti Murtha

The McDeviants

March 11 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 8-11 PM

March 17 Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 5-7 PM

McTeggart School of Irish Dance

March 10 Irish Snug, Denver 6:30 PM

McLoughlin’s 7:30 PM

March 11 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Denver 9 AM

Mountain Road Ceili Band

March 17 Margarita Restaurant, Colorado Springs 6:30-9:30 PM

Mulligan Stew

March 10 Exchange Tavern, Westminster 8-10 PM

March 11 Clancy’s Irish Pub, Wheat Ridge 8-10 PM

March 17 Golden City Brewery, Golden 4:30-6:30 PM

Clancy’s Irish Pub, Wheat Ridge 8-11 PM

Potcheen

March 4 Denver Loft Sessions

March 11 The View House, LoDo 1-3 PM

March 11 Arvada St. Patrick’s Fest 4:15-6:15 PM

March 17 The View House, LoDo 7-11 PM

March 18 Sheraton Hotel, Downtown Denver 4-6 PM

March 20 Fox Theater, Aurora

March 31 Exchange Tavern

Rabula Conundrum

March 11 McLoughlin’s, LoDo 12:15-3:15 PM

Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 4:30 PM

March 17 Maggie Smith’s, Centennial 5-6:30 PM and 7-10 PM

Rare Ould Times

March 1 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 5-8 PM

March 3 Denver Botanic Gardens 6-9:30 PM

“Off the Clock: Kilts and Clovers,” an evening of Irish

and Scottish music, song and dance with food, music,

botany and drinks. Tickets and info at

www.Botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/clock-kilts-and-clovers

March 11 Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs 10 AM-1 PM

March 17 Jack Quinn’s 10 AM-1 PM

March 17 All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church Time TBD

Colorado Springs

Reed School of Irish Dance

March 11 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill 2-8 PM (Full show at 7:30 PM)

Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 1:15 PM (Full show at 6:30 PM)

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 1-9 PM

March 17 Irish Snug/Under the Snug 2:30 – 9:30 PM (Full show at 9 PM)

Slattery’s 12 PM and 7 PM (Special shows)

McCloughlin’s 2-8:30 PM

Rhythm in the Night: The Irish Dance Spectacular

March 8 Lone Tree Arts Center 7:30 PM

Tickets $43-$53 720.509.1000

www.rhythminthenight.com

Sharon Shannon

March 9 Soiled Dove Underground 7:30 PM

Tickets $25 and $30

www.soileddove.com 303.830.9214

Skean Dubh

March 3 Kinfolks, Manitou Springs 8 PM

March 16 Wisdom Keepers, Lakewood 1 PM

March 17 Oskar Blues, Longmont 7 PM

Skipper’s Alley

March 18 Broomfield Auditorium 7:30 PM

With the Celtic Steps

Tickets $25 advance, $30 door

www.brownpapertickets.com

March 25 Evanston Celtic Festival 6 PM

Tickets $5-$40

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2714196

Solas

March 12 Swallow Hill, Denver 7 PM

Tix $28 http://connect.swallowhillmusic.org/EventTicket/EventDetail/2371/solas

Skipper’s Alley

March 18 Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield CO 7:30PM 720-257-8096 1-800-838-3006

Skylite Station, 910 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

March 18 Skylite Celtic Festival – $5 cover

Irish Food and Drinks 5-9 PM

Irish Poetry and Play readings 5:30-6:30 PM

Irish Stepdancers 6:30 PM

Jimo and the Piper 7 PM

Celtic Friends 8 PM

Stuart Hayner (Magician)

March 11 Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub, Centennial 1:15 PM

March 11 Irish Snug (Under the Snug) 4:15 PM

The (New) Stubby Shillelaghs

Andy Mithun – Vocals,Shaughnessy McDaniel – Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin Eric Fisher – Fiddle Ryan Knaub – Upright Bass, Guitar Megan T – Guitar, Keyboards

March 11 Scruffy Murphy’s 6-10 PM

March 16 Zac’s Legacy Childhood Cancer Fundraiser 7-9 PM

VFW Post 2121 – 2514 7th Ave, Garden City, Co.

March 17 Moxi Theater, Greeley 8 PM-1:30 AM

with an opening band

Under a Blood Red Sky

March 17 Irish Snug, Capitol Hill (tent) 9:30 PM

Wick School of Irish Dance

March 10 Slattery’s, Greenwood Village 4 PM

March 17 DU Newman Center/Denver Brass 7:30 PM

March 18 DU Newman Center/Denver Brass 7:30 PM

March 19 DU Newman Center/Denver Brass 2:00 PM

The Wicked Shehogues

March 11 Clancy’s, Wheat Ridge 8 AM

McLoughlin’s, LoDo 7:30 PM

March 17 McLoughlin’s, LoDo 1:15 PM

Slattery’s, Centennial 7:30 PM

Wild Mountain

March 10 Sheabeen Irish Pub, Aurora 8 PM-12 AM

March 11 Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Fest 12-1:30 PM

Kline’s Beer Hall, Arvada 2-6 PM

Slattery’s, Wheat Ridge 7:30-10:30 PM

March 17 Clancy’s Pub, Wheat Ridge 2-6 PM

Fado, LoDo 9:30-11 PM