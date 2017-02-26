Justin Boros to bring ‘Rhythm in the Night, The Irish

Dance Spectacular’ To Hometown of Denver, Colorado!

Justin Boros, a Denver, Colorado resident and founder of Two Step Productions and Producer/Creator of the Irish dance phenomenon that is sweeping the country, Rhythm of the Night, The Irish Dance Spectacular, is bringing the hit show to Denver, Colorado during their fourth consecutive U.S. tour. Many people are familiar with the film ‘Billy Elliott’ and the boy who followed his dream to become a dancer when exposed to ballet. Justin Boros is the real life version of ‘Billy Elliot’ in the Irish dance world. Justin was a star basketball player on his state championship high school basketball team at the age of 15 when he was watching television and was exposed to Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. Not having any dance experience or knowledge of what he was watching, he was enthralled and went to see the show when it toured nearby. Soon after, Justin bought himself a pair of Irish dance shoes and taught himself how to Irish dance in his parents basement over the next year. He then went on to create an

audition tape for a family vacation that he was going on to Orlando, Florida where Lord of the Dance was performing. He handed his audition tape to the dance captains and the next day was asked to come perform on the very stage the troupe was dancing on to audition for the show. The following day he achieved the improbable. After a year of teaching himself to dance with no prior dance experience, he was offered a position in the world’s largest dance show as 1 of 3 Americans with the world’s best Irish dancers. Justin quit the high school basketball team, flew home and went on to tour with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance all over the world for the next two and a half years and later became a lead dancer in the show.

His ambition did not stop there. During his time in Lord of the Dance, he visualized and conceptualized his very own Irish dance show, what would later become the fastest growing Irish dance show in the country, Rhythm in the Night, The Irish Dance Spectacular. Justin spent the next half decade

working on creating and producing the show from scratch. Justin wanted to take Irish dance away from the traditional tin whistle and fiddle and create a completely original soundtrack and new genre of Celtic music with an orchestral foundation, as the soundtrack would be the backbone of the production and set the theme for the storyline. After searching for several months for composers, Justin teamed up with twin composers Andrew and Jared DePolo of DePolo Music from Cleveland, Ohio to begin work on the original soundtrack. The soundtrack took nearly two years to complete and features 19 original tracks that deliver an orchestral atmosphere of epic proportions. Following the completion of the soundtrack, the design for the show’s costumes and production soon followed.

Justin’s production company, Two Step Productions, took Rhythm in the Night, The Irish Dance Spectacular on its inaugural tour in 2014 where Justin danced and continues to dance the lead role of Balor, a 6’4”, 275 lb. villain who has crossed over to the dark side where his former love and his

younger brother try to rescue him. Justin weight-trained for several years leading up to the inaugural tour to achieve a physique that is unique to the world of Irish dance. The reception to the show was so overwhelming that One Management NYC and MPI Talent Agency immediately picked up the show to represent for future tours. The three national tours it has accomplished since then were also such huge successes that Rhythm in the Night has become the fastest growing Irish dance show in the country.

Rhythm in the Night is returning this Spring for ‘The Celebration Tour’ and making a special hometown stop in Denver, Colorado at the Lone Tree Arts Center on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 as they make their way from California to New York. In addition to Boros being the lead performer and local resident, the cast also features several world-qualifying Denver Irish dancers who have made their way to the national stage as part of the cast for the tour and will be making their hometown debut. Also Lord of the Dance veterans and Denver residents Shaun Casey and Aisling Casey will make a guest appearance in the show. The couple, who own Celtic Steps Irish Dance company, expressed their enthusiasm for the show, “”I saw Rhythm in the Night for the first time in Florida last year, it was a great and innovative production. I am excited to join the stage with my long-time friend, Justin Boros, and fellow Celtic Steps dancers on their tour stop here through Denver!” Said Shaun, and Aisling added, “Being a former lead in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, I love performing and am thrilled to join the stage with both my husband and Justin for the special Denver show!”

As the 2017 Spring tour approaches, Justin describes Rhythm in the Night as, “Not your traditional Irish dance or music show, but an epic journey that reimagines traditional Irish dance and takes the audience on an exciting adventure of a fallen hero and his rise to redemption for an unforgettable experience the entire family will enjoy. The accomplished cast featuring 20 of the world’s most skilled Irish dancers and musicians brings the inspiring story of love and salvation to life against a backdrop of ancient ruins that transports the audience to another time and place where the imagination unfolds. Adding to the drama and excitement of the production, Rhythm in the Night features an original soundtrack that delivers an

orchestral atmosphere of epic proportions. The battle scenes transcend the struggle of dark versus light as the thunderous rhythms and lightning fast taps turn an age-old art form into an exciting Irish dance spectacular the whole family can enjoy!”

Justin, who formed Two Step Productions in 2007 to create Rhythm in the Night, The Irish Dance Spectacular, adds “I remember how rewarding it was to dance on stage night after night in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. Now after years of hard work coming to fruition, which has allowed

me to tour and dance in my own show that has been extremely well received year after year, is a dream come true! I can’t wait for those in my hometown of Denver, Colorado to have the opportunity to see the show. Never give up.”

After achieving the impossible back at the young age of 15 and joining the world’s largest dance show, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, Justin has repeated this type of accomplishment by being the only bodybuilder-style Irish dancer and creating his own show that has become a national hit

and takes the stage this Spring for their fourth national tour. “What drives me is my love for performing. We get to inspire and bring joy to people every night we perform, and there is no feeling that can replace that. If my story inspires one person to follow their dreams, it was all worth it.”

Lone Tree Box Office 720-509-1000 www.RhythmInTheNight.com