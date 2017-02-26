Denver Duo THE HYDES named “New Group of the Year!”

LiveIreland announced the winners of their “2016 Livies” last month and Colorado based duo THE HYDES were named “New Group of the Year!” Bill Margeson from LiveIreland had this to say about the siblings: “Iain and Joanna Hyde are from Denver. Heretofore, we haven’t thought of Denver as any kind of hotbed of Irish music. These two change all that instantly. Iain is a creative and superb guitar player in support of his sister Joanna on fiddle. They had some guest stars sit in on this album, and there is no more rapidly rising act in the business than these two. To say the least, they are gathering a lot of attention … this album instantly establishes The Hydes in the forefront of our music. This is a magical duo to watch, and major talents are lining up to play with them.”

Joanna Hyde told the Celtic Connection readers about being a recipient of this prestigious award in Traditional Irish Music: “We’re most grateful and honored to have received the LiveIreland Award! The album we released last year (Green & Blue) has definitely helped us take a step forward with music, and is really a culmination of our growing up in a great musical environment that helped us discover our love for Irish among other folk/roots/acoustic styles. Recording both here in Colorado and “across the pond” in Ireland, with so many wonderful musician friends, feels like bringing all of that full circle; we’re so appreciative of the community here and musical adventures we’ve been lucky enough to have, and we’re excited about our future projects!” www.hydesmusic.com