EJ Jones and Piper Jones Band in Denver Feb 25 to give Concert and workshops.

Piper Jones Band is centered around beautifully and energetically played Highland and Scottish smallpipes accompanied by the percussive chords of the bouzouki and drum. In addition to original instrumentals and traditional tunes from Ireland, Scotland, and Appalachia, the group sings powerful harmonies and can lead the audience in traditional Celtic dances. EJ is ranked as a professional level competitive piper in the Eastern US Pipe Band Association and recently had the honor to represent the US at the 2014 MacCrimmon Trophy piping competition at Festival Interceltique Lorient in Lorient, France. These events are sponsored by the Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival (www.celticmusicfest.com), Kolacny Music , Scottish Lowlands Families and Clans of Colorado.

Workshop is Saturday Feb 25 9A-4P at Lakewood United Church of Christ, 100 Carr Street, 80226.

Cost is $25.00 No experience necessary Non players welcome. Door prizes!

Questions call Ken 303-234-0469, Jim 719-695-2108, Carolyn 303-604-1836.

Piper Jones concert will be Saturday February 25, 7PM at Hampden Hall, Englewood Civic Center.

Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.