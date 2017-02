Sunita Staneslow, Solo Celtic Harp Concert. Saturday February 4th 7:30 pm at

Unity Spiritual Center Denver 3021 South University Blvd.Denver Colorado 80210

“ masterful improvisations . . . an incredibly gifted harpist . . .Her music transcends the worldly plane”

International Folk Harp Journal. Tickets at the door. Doors open at 7pm, Adults $15 / 12 and under $10 Information: contact Kolacny Music 303-722-6081