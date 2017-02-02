February 2017 Ceolta Notes

By Rodger Hara

Great news for The Hydes – Bill Margeson, radio host at the online Irish music station LiveIreland, announced recently that they were given the “New Group of the Year” award for 2016 by LiveIreland. The award note says in part “This is a magical duo to watch, and major talents are lining up to play with them.” Congratulations to Joanna and Iain!

The Wicked Sheehogues play from 5 PM to 8 PM at Clancy’s in Wheat Ridge on the 18th.

Avourneen plays at 8 PM the 4th in the Tuft Theater at the Swallow Hill Music Hall, 71 E Yale Ave, Denver. Tickets start at $12 and the website is swallowhillmusic.org. They are in the cozy confines of Ned Kelly’s in Littleton at 9 PM on the 11th.

(photo) Wild Mountain rocks out at Clancy’s on the 17th from 7:30 – 10:30 PM and is working on an album they hope to have done by St. Patrick’s Day.

Potcheen fans can catch them on the 17th at 9 PM in the Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, on the 18th at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Ale House in Colorado Springs at 9 PM or at the Bootstrap Brewery in Niwot on the 25th at 6 PM.

The Commoners are playing 5 nights in Hawaii from the 6th – 11th (Great road trip, that!) and play for The Great Guinness Toast at Mulligan’s in Fort Collins on the 18th at 9:30 PM. They are recording an all original album that will be out before March.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band, as usual, is on stage at The Margarita at Pine Creek in Colorado Springs on the 17th from 6:30 –9:30 PM.

Big Paddy can be found on the 25th at the Grossen Bart Brewery in Longmont from 8-11 PM.

They too are finishing a full-length album and to be released in March.

Chancers Hooley plays at the Grossen Bart Brewery in Longmont from 6-9 PM on the 4th and the Blue Spruce Brewing in Centennial 7-9 PM on the 24th. They are also finishing a CD to be released in March.

The Colorado Dulcimer Festival takes place on the 3rd and 4th at St. James Presbyterian Church, 3601 W. Belleview Ave, Littleton. Evening concerts at 7 both nights open to the public, $15, $10 for students and children. Daytimes include a dozen workshops in beginner to advanced hammered and mountain dulcimer, a band scramble, a classical music ensemble, a contra dance (play in the band or dance), student open stage, and the evening concerts by the performer/teachers of the festival. Preregistration for whole festival is $130, and day of festival $140. There is a workshop for children age 8-12 on Saturday afternoon; $40 includes the workshop and the evening concert. For more Info go to Colorado Dulcimer Festival.com.

The Bedlam Boys play at Kinfolks in Manitou Springs on the 17th from 8-11PM and at Jack Quinn’s, Colorado Springs on the 25th, 8 PM to Midnight.