Martin Percival’s Nollag seó World Premier Huge Success

Tuesday nights in Denver are not the easiest evenings to ask people to come out and see an Irish Christmas show; especially when Celtic Woman are in town performing their Christmas show on the same night! But, on December 20th folks did come out to see Martin Percival premier of Nollag seó: Christmas Celebration of Music, Song and Dance at the Newman Center at DU. The almost capacity crowd was thrilled by world class performers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Woman, Miami City Ballet and London’s West End which include: Martin Percival, Mark Milner, Lisa Kelly, Chris Barton, Aisling Toal Casey, Claire Anderson, Ciara Sexton, Eimear McNicholas, Emma Anderson, Marcia Speights, Renae Marshall, Robyn Kinzie, Tara Strazdas, Blaine Donovan, Greg Molony, Levi Hatgi, Robbie Ross, Scott Porter, and Shaun Casey. At the end of the night the show was given a standing ovation by all followed by glowing accolades on social media. Post show Percival was elated. “To say I’m relieved is an understatement! I’m so proud, humbled, grateful and inspired by the cast, crew and anyone else who helped me realize my dream! To see a vision from my head created on an amazing stage and be performed by amazing people is beyond life changing! This is the start of a great new journey and I’m delighted that so many people could be a part of it. Thank you to every single person in that audience last night – you were the fuel to keep this old man dancing.” (Martin, standing with flowers 3rd from right)