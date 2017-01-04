January 2017 Ceolta Notes

By Rodger Hara

Take Down the Door livens up the old Salina Schoolhouse, 604 Gold Run Rd, Boulder, CO 80302, up Four Mile Canyon just outside of Boulder at 7:30 PM on the 14th. Doors open at 7, tix at the door (if they haven’t taken it down…)

Chancers Hooley plays at the Strange Craft Brewery in Denver from 6 – 9 PM on the 7th and the LeftHand Brewery in Longmont from 5 -8 PM on the 22nd. They are also working on a new CD that they hope to have completed in time for St Patrick’s Day

.

Brian Clancy takes the stage (and sometimes the cake…) at Jack Quinn’s, downtown Colorado Springs on Thursdays at 7:30 PM – January 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa, fresh from there successful European tour, are on the Nomad Theater stage in Boulder, 1410 Quince Ave., on the 6th. Contact hello@adamageejonsousa.com for time and ticket info.

Sandra Wong & Jon Sousa provide the music for the Ft. Collins Contra Dance, Club Tico, 1599 City Park Dr., Ft. Collins on the 7th at 7 PM.

Andy Reiner & Jon Sousa are the musicians for the Boulder Contra Dance in the Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder on the 20th at 8 PM.

Avourneen has a busy month beginning at 8 PM on the 6th at Jack Quinn’s in Colorado Springs, followed by a 9 PM show on the 7th at Ned Kelly’s Irish Pub in Littleton. They follow that up with providing the music for the Denver Contra Dance in the Highlands Masonic Center, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver, on the 13th at 8 PM (lesson at 7:15 PM) $10 / $8 members / $5 students and at 7 PM on the 21st for the Pikes Peak Contra in the All About Dance Studio, 2318 Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs, $8.

You can also catch Adam Goldstein opening for the late night burlesque show at the Clocktower Cabaret, 16th and Arapahoe on Denver’s 16th Street Mall, on the 14th and 28th.

The Mountain Road Ceili Band is at their regular 3rd Friday gig at The Margarita at Pine Creek on the 20th starting at 6:30 and playing until 9:30 PM.

Potcheen opens the month at the Halfway to RenFaire Kilt Night on the 6th at 7:30 PM in Cheers, 119964 Washington St. in Northglenn, CO. On the 14th they rock out at

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in Colorado Springs at 9 PM and follow that with a gig on the 20th at the Black Nugget in Carbondale at 9 PM.