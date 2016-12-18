Nollag seó World Premier in Denver!

Christmas Celebration of Music, Song and Dance

(Lisa Kelly formerly with Celtic Woman, Photo Credit: Mike Colletta)

Embark upon a journey this festive season with this dazzling new show from Martin Percival and his mulit-talented company. Brand new musical arrangements of holiday favorites and traditional tunes, given a uniquely Celtic twist in a beautifully woven story that is guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit. Don’t miss the world premiere of this imaginative new show December 20th at the Newman Performing Arts Center at DU.

Nollag seó conjures the excitement and joy of Christmas through dance, music and song with a host of world class performers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Woman, Miami City Ballet and London’s West End which include: Martin Percival, Mark Milner, Lisa Kelly, Chris Barton, Aisling Toal Casey, Claire Anderson, Ciara Sexton, Eimear McNicholas, Emma Anderson, Marcia Speights, Renae Marshall, Robyn Kinzie, Tara Strazdas, Blaine Donovan, Greg Molony, Levi Hatgi, Robbie Ross, Scott Porter, and Shaun Casey. Music Arranged by: Trevor Rutkowski, featuring the musical talents of Sean Softley and Trevor Rutkowski.

Nollag seó December 20, 2016 at 7:30pm Ages-family friendly! Tickets at 303-871-7720 or www.newmantix.com

Theatre-Gates Concert Hall, Newman Performing Arts Center

2344 East Iliff Avenue; Denver, CO 80208