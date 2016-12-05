The Christmas Revels:

A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder CO

(2016 Revels rehearsal photos- by Alastair Norcross)

When you come to see the Revels this month, we’ll all Welcome Yule together, with familiar Christmas songs, dances, and poems. We’ll also share some Scottish winter traditions which are technically not about Christmas! Our setting is 18th century Scotland, and Christmas was not celebrated in that place and time.

Prior to the 16th century, Yule was celebrated in Scotland according to Catholic traditions, but then Presbyterian doctrines were adopted that abolished holy festival days. In 1640, the Scottish Parliament specifically outlawed the observation of Yule. Although these laws gradually relaxed, Christmas Day was only quietly celebrated until modern times, and did not become a public holiday in Scotland until 1958.

Like everyone else, the Scots needed a mid-winter festival, so they celebrated Hogmanay which is the Scots word for the last day of the year. In this year’s Revels, we’ll follow a Hogmanay celebration through the last night of the year in our laird’s manor house. There’ll be traditional singing, dancing, starting the lodge’s fire for the new year, the First Footing tradition, and of course a good midnight party!

Join us for our Hogmanay celebration, along with the familiar sing-along carols and rounds, The Lord of the Dance, and the Christmas Revels experience. Click here to buy tickets. Co-Producer Jonathan Griffitts

Gordon Gamm Theater in The Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut Street (Walnut and 26th) in Boulder

December 16, 17, and 18 All Ages Show www. rockymountainrevels.org