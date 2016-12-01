Laura Farley Denver Queen Colleen 2017

The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee crowned Laura Farley as their Queen Colleen 2017 at their November coronation.

Laura will be a spokesperson for the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade and represent the local Irish community throughout the year. Her support court includes McKenna Shea, Brigid Sleevi, Stephanie Echer, Samantha Glenn and Lexi Sullivan.

Laura is a Denver native and earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She began Irish step dancing at the age of 10 with St. Brendan’s School of Irish dance and continued until she reached the highest rank of Champion. Dancing allowed her to travel across the US competing and even to Ireland! Laura has a strong passion for volunteering and hopes to represent her Irish heritage with pride as Queen Colleen.