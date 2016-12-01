December 2016 Ceolta Notes

By Rodger Hara for The Celtic Connection (Denver CO)



Kindred Spirits present their annual winter concert on the 3rd at 7:30 PM in the Arts At Cabrini at St. Frances Cabrini Music Room Theater 6673 West Chatfield Ave. Littleton, CO. This year’s show is titled “Winter Jubilance” and features guest artists Eric Olson on Uilleann pipes and whistles and James Messerich on djembe, bodhrán and miscellaneous percussion. Tickets $10 at the door, online at www.sfcparish.org/kindredspirits, or call 303.919.8000. They will also perform a free Winter Solstice Service at Mile Hi Church, 9077 W Alameda Avenue in Lakewood at 10 AM on the 18th.

Keep Britain Irish is at Maddie’s Biergarten in Castle Rock on the 23rd at 7 PM and invites all to come down after your last minute shopping to party with them, saying, “Wear your ugly sweater or just get ready for the in-laws and drink with us!!”

Avourneen is at Jack Quinn’s in Colorado Springs at 8 PM on the 9th then plays for the

Pikes Peak Contra, 2318 Vickers Dr. in Colorado Springs at 7 PM on the 17th, (tix $8).

Big Paddy is at Jack Quinn’s on the 17th at 9 PM, the Bohemian Biergarten just off the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder at 10 PM on the 23rd then plays for the New Year’s Eve party at Jack Quinn’s on the 31st at 9 PM. BP is also re-releasing their “Times are Tough” CD with new fiddler Karen Lauffer’s tracks on the album.

Colcannon performs a Christmas concert at Casper College in Aley Hall of the Durham Fine Arts Center, in Casper, WY on the 10th at 7:30 PM, presents their Christmas Holiday Show at Nissi’s in Louisville on the 13th at 7:30 (tix $15) and a concert with buffet dinner and tour of the castle at Cherokee Ranch, 6113 Daniels Park Rd, Sedalia, CO 80135 on the 18th at 6 PM (tix $100 at https://cherokeeranch.org/event-list/). The band is working on their latest CD and will soon be launching a Kickstarter campaign to help cover production costs. Watch this space for more information.

Just one gig in December for Chancers Hooley on the 16th at the Exchange Tavern in Westminster at 8 PM for their annual Wassail toast.

Wild Mountain does their Greengrass thing on the 2nd at (in?) The Zone in Golden at 8 PM and then at Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge at 7 PM on the 10th.

Patrick Crossing performs for the partygoers in the Henry Strater Theater in Durango on the 18th for the annual Celtic Christmas dinner and show there.

Juice O’the Barley rocks out upstairs in the new Celtic on Market, 14th and Market Street for the annual AOH Irish New Year’s Eve party from 2-5 PM on the 31st, while the Celtic Friends present an upbeat trad show downstairs.

The Irish Dance Performance Academy presents nollag seó, a Celtic Christmas celebration on the 20th at 7:30 PM featuring former lead dancers with Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and Lisa Kelly from Celtic Woman at the Robert and Judy Newman Center, University of Denver. Tix at www.newmantix.com .

Sligo fiddler Oisin Mac Diarmada presents an Irish Christmas in America show on the 17th at 7:30 PM in the Broomfield Auditorium with guest singer Niamh Farrell, Séamus Begley and dancer Samantha Harvey. Tix at www.brownpapertickets.com.

St. Brigit Episcopal Church invites the community to take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays and reflect on the cycle of nature. On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at 7:00p.m. St. Brigit will celebrate the Winter Solstice with a special contemplative service. All are welcome to attend. www.stbrigit.org

The 31st Annual Winter Solabration – A holiday tradition! Juggling, storytelling, sword dancers, Morris dancers, a mummer’s play, wassail, community singing, and traditional American community dances for all. On December 17th, 6 to 11:30 pm, at the Sons of Italy Hall, 5925 West 32nd Ave. in Denver. Tickets, way more info at wsolstice.org