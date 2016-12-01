Catching Up With … Musician/Singer/Songwriter Maire Egan

by Mark J. Stytz for the Celtic Connection (Denver CO)

Any experienced Colorado traveler of Irish heritage knows that no trip to Las Vegas is truly complete without a stop at the world-renowned Nine Fine Irishmen at the New York New York Hotel & Casino, where chances are you’ll be able to catch up with one of Denver’s adopted favorites – musician, singer and songwriter Maire Egan.

Egan has strong ties to the Mile High City, having first visited Denver in 1997 for a performance at a ceilí at the Mercury Café dance hall, with fellow Irish musicians Johnny Connolly and Aidan Brennan. She later toured the U.S., including Denver, as the lead fiddle soloist for Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance.” More recently with The Bridies, an Irish folk music group she helped form in 2003, Egan and the band were a staple for nearly a decade as the lead performers for the annual “Green Tie Gala,” sponsored by the Metro Community Provider Network (MCPN). The Bridies also have performed at the Colorado United Irish Societies Festival, now held at Clement Park in Littleton, and in 2010 were the Grand Marshalls for the 48th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “Over the years, the Bridies helped establish the Green Tie Gala as one of the premier St. Patrick’s Day events in all of Colorado and the region. If you’re Irish or even if you’re not, our gala is the place to be to celebrate Irish heritage. The Bridies not only gave us an authentic taste of Ireland, but were truly entertaining, gracious, fun and willing to give it all for our fundraising efforts,” said John Reid, vice president of development for MCPN.

Celtic Connection recently caught up with Egan in Las Vegas, where she performs six nights a week with Sin E Ri Ra, the house band for the Nine Fine Irishmen. Those who know Egan know that she never slows down, often working on numerous projects at one time, often working with different bands or performances at the same time. Egan spoke about her trips to Denver, her experiences with the local Irish community, and her life in music. “Denver truly is one of my favorite places to visit, and we made many life-long friends through the Green Tie Gala and later the parade,” Egan said. “We were amazed at how many people turned out in 2010 for the parade; every corner had thousands and thousands of people cheering us on. There’s a very solid Irish community in the area, and likewise a strong sense of Irish heritage.”

Egan noted that the friendships made in Denver have had a reciprocal aspect, as Sin E Ri Ra entertains Coloradans visiting Las Vegas on a regular basis. “I always try to get friends I’ve made in Colorado to come out and see the band, and most often they do. It always makes for a much more interesting evening when we know we’re performing for friends and acquaintances, for those who have made a special stop at Nine Fine Irishman to see us, because we know there are so many other things to do in Las Vegas,” Egan said.

In a town where fortunes can change “like that,” Sin E Ri Ra has established a loyal local and national fan base, and a remarkably long career in Las Vegas. The band opened the Nine Fine Irishmen 13 years ago and has been there ever since. Egan is the newest member of the band, having joined Sin E Ri Ra seven years ago as its featured soloist on fiddle and vocals. The house band includes Darryl Conlon, band leader, guitars and vocals; Kyle Turner, bass and vocals; Randy Brungardt, drums; and Irish step dancer Tara Reid. Conlon, Turner and Brungardt are original members of the band, with Reid joining 10 years ago.

Prior to Sin E Ri Ra, Egan was with the Tuskar Rock Irish Band, which performed at the Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs, the entertainment district for the Walt Disney World in Orlando. She was with Tuskar Rock for two and a half years as a featured fiddle soloist and vocalist. The band had various members and Irish step dancers, including step dancer Danielle Fitzpatrick. Featured band members included Peter Browne, accordion and vocals; Shane McGowan, guitar, flute and vocals; Johnny “Snags” Norton, vocals, guitar, bodhran and vocals; Jeremy Segel, bass and vocals; Matthew Antolick, drums; and Roy Cameron, drums.

Egan first worked with a Flatley production in early 1997, when she performed in “Riverdance: The Show;” she was invited to replace Eileen Ivers as the lead fiddle soloist to tour Australia. That lead to performances later that year with the original production of “Lord of The Dance,” and later to a full-time position with the second troupe for “Lord of the Dance,” which toured the U.S., Canada, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Hungary through 2005. During this time, Egan had had two sit-down residencies with the show at The Beau Rivage Hotel Casino and Resort in Biloxi, Miss. (in 2001), and at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas (from 2001-2004). Over the years, Egan has appeared as a guest artist on many other recordings, and in addition is featured Flatley’s “Celtic Tiger” sound track and video.

In addition to her other musical endeavors, Egan, and long-time friend and fellow performer Brenda Curtin, founded the Bridies. Both were lead fiddle soloists with Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance,” at the time in residency at The Venetian. The Bridies started out as with guitarist Cary Novotny, a renowned Irish guitarist from Portland, Ore.; Egan’s sister Eilis Egan (also of “Riverdance” and “Reeltime” fame) on accordion, keyboard, flute and whistle; and Michelle Mulhaire (of Galway’s “Eamon and Michelle Band) on drums, vocals and guitar. While with the Bridies, Egan produced, and recorded on two CDs and a promotional DVD with the band.

The Bridies have performed at many festivals and venues in the U.S., Ireland, England and Norway, and have appeared on national television in Ireland and the U.S. Many notable musicians have played with the band through the years, including Michael Galvin, Matthew Antolick, Benny Hayes, Chris Kelly, Conlon, Dezi Reynolds, Shane Mc Gowan, Maria Millar, Hanz Araki, Barry Fisher, Joe Trump, Kevin Burke, and Connolly, all successful Irish musicians themselves.

Egan’s career has taken her to many different top national and international places and performances, further evidence of her artistic abilities and reputation in the Irish music scene. She has performed some of the largest Irish festivals and cultural showcases where only the top performers are invited, including the Milwaukee Irish Fest (the largest of its kind in the U.S. and world); the Dublin Irish Festival in Dublin, Ohio; the Chicago Gaelic Park Irish Fest; the Kansas City Irish Fest; and the Flora Music and Cultural Festival in Flora, Norway.

Music always has been a part of Egan’s life, but her first foray into the business world after completing her college work at the University Regional Technical College in Galway was in the hospitality industry (she continued to perform with numerous bands).This included a year-long residency in Lausanne, Switzerland at Hotel De La Paix. Over the course of the next several years, her work also would take her to Germany, Australia and Belgium.

In 1994, Egan was hired to open and run an Irish pub in Radolfzell, a town in the south of Germany on Lake Constance, known in Germany as the Bodensee. After three years, she opened a second Irish pub, as co-owner and business/operations manager, called the Shamrock Irish Pub in Konstanz. The Shamrock Irish Pub became a major Irish music venue for touring Irish acts in Germany, and her efforts to establish Irish music in Germany continue to this day.

Egan was born in Cloghan County, Offaly in Ireland. Her father Jim – who at 86 years old still sings and plays the accordion – was the first instructor for Egan and her four siblings. Together with her mother May, also a singer, the Egans have been strong into music all of their lives and a leading musical family in Offaly. Egan learned music by ear initially and eventually went to music lessons locally run by Comhalts Ceoltoiri Eireann, an organization that promotes traditional Irish music and culture around the world.

All of the Egan children competed in competitions throughout their childhood in solo and group events, and together have many “All Ireland Titles” to their credit.

Egan won several “All Ireland Titles” both nationally and internationally, and received recognized prizes and awards of excellence in these competitions in many fields of endeavor.

She performed with numerous instruments, including the Bodhran (an upright Irish ethnic drum); drums; mandolin; and in Ceili Band (group), on fiddle and drums. Egan has won All-Ireland Titles on mandolin in a competition called Slogadh, an international forum for Irish musicians. From the age of eight until 18, Egan learned classical piano and took her exams with “The Royal Irish Academy of Music.”

Egan also strongly believes in giving back to the community, and has used her versatility as an international performer to help teach Irish fiddle. She routinely gives master classes, and notably taught at the Lark Camp in Mendocino, Calif., a large, multicultural and international music camp and workshop. She also had judged numerous music competitions for many years.

“I’ve been blessed with strong family, a talent and love for music, opportunities to take Irish music worldwide, and many, many friends and colleagues,” Egan said.