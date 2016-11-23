Youth Hurling in Colorado

Brian O’Haire

This fall the Regulators Hurling Club has kicked off its youth program in Denver Public Schools at both elementary and middle school ages. Each program has had a special dedicated fall introductory class schedule with plans to continue a more advanced program in the spring.

All the students and faculty involved have had the opportunity to learn the history of Ireland’s national sport and have shown excitement and enthusiasm. Our middle school program is co-ed and is engaging in the basic training of hurling. They are quickly picking up the skills, including hand passing, running with the ball and striking the sliotar (ball) with the hurley (stick).

With Hurling touching on so many traditional sports it results in young players picking up the game in no time. This, coupled with a very positive training environment, results in quick advancement. Most of the students, parents, and faculty are excited to have scrimmages in the near future.

Along with the youth program the local collegiate program is advancing quickly. The college program, in its third year, has nearly tripled in size, hosted nationals, and will be attending the Western Regional NCGAA Fall Hurling Open on Nov.12th at Cal Berkeley.

The anticipated growth of the sport is obvious due to the initial low cost of the sport, low injury rate, lessons of self esteem and team work, and how many “traditional” sports the skills of hurling incorporates. In the age of mandatory clinics, camps and tourneys associated with traditional sports, at all ages, in the US, hurling has become a great alternative option for parents and players.

If interested in the youth program, please contact Brian O’Haire at bohaire@gmail.com, regulatorshurling.org. Interested in the colligate program contact Shawn Sprinkles at shawn.sprinkle@colorado.edu.