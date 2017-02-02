Sunita Staneslow, Solo Celtic Harp Concert. Saturday February 4th
Sunita Staneslow, Solo Celtic Harp Concert. Saturday February 4th 7:30 pm at Unity Spiritual Center Denver 3021 South University Blvd.Denver Colorado 80210 “ masterful improvisations . . . an incredibly gifted harpist . . .Her music transcends the worldly plane” International Folk Harp Journal. Tickets at the door. Doors open at 7pm, Adults $15 / […]
This year’s Colorado Dulcimer Festival, February 3-4 in Littleton, features nationally acclaimed dulcimer performers Susan Trump (mountain dulcimer) and Jody Marshall (hammered dulcimer) as well as five who have taken prizes multiple times in national dulcimer championships: Karen Alley, Bonnie Carol, Steve Eulberg, Tina Gugeler and Erin Mae. “This festival draws the best […]
February 2017 Ceolta Notes By Rodger Hara Great news for The Hydes – Bill Margeson, radio host at the online Irish music station LiveIreland, announced recently that they were given the “New Group of the Year” award for 2016 by LiveIreland. The award note says in part “This is a magical duo to watch, […]
THE CLADDAGH MAN By Fern Balaun (for January 2017 Celtic Connection , Denver Colorado) Mr. Neil Johnson from CROI heart association in Galway presenting a certificate to Tommy Holohan for the fundraising he has done for this heart association. Tommy’s two sons who ran with him in the NYC marathon in November are pictured […]
January 2017 Ceolta Notes By Rodger Hara Take Down the Door livens up the old Salina Schoolhouse, 604 Gold Run Rd, Boulder, CO 80302, up Four Mile Canyon just outside of Boulder at 7:30 PM on the 14th. Doors open at 7, tix at the door (if they haven’t taken it down…) Chancers […]
Martin Percival’s Nollag seó World Premier Huge Success Tuesday nights in Denver are not the easiest evenings to ask people to come out and see an Irish Christmas show; especially when Celtic Woman are in town performing their Christmas show on the same night! But, on December 20th folks did come out to see Martin […]
Nollag seó World Premier in Denver! Christmas Celebration of Music, Song and Dance (Lisa Kelly formerly with Celtic Woman, Photo Credit: Mike Colletta) Embark upon a journey this festive season with this dazzling new show from Martin Percival and his mulit-talented company. Brand new musical arrangements of holiday favorites and traditional tunes, given a […]
‘Irish Christmas in America’ comes to Colorado for 3 Front Range dates “Lively and reflective…a powerful evocation of the season” Folk Wax “A celebration of family and good times at the winter season” Gather.com “Irish Christmas in America” returns for a 20-date US tour with three stops in Colorado. Now in it’s 12th […]
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS with Celtic Woman in Denver December 20 An interview with Celtic Woman’s Éabha McMahon by Cindy Reich (for The Celtic Connection, Denver CO) Christmas is the season of music. You can’t help yourself as you stroll downtown–come on, admit it–you are singing along with “Little Town Of Bethlehem” that is being […]
Hello All, please support Irish Studies in America – Below is a letter from Traolach O’Riordain who heads up the Irish Studies program based out of University of Montana. The quality and quantity of programs that they offer have been truly amazing, and now he and “Friends of Irish Studies” are spearheading an Irish American […]