Nollag seó World Premier in Denver! Christmas Celebration of Music, Song and Dance (Lisa Kelly formerly with Celtic Woman, Photo Credit: Mike Colletta) Embark upon a journey this festive season with this dazzling new show from Martin Percival and his mulit-talented company. Brand new musical arrangements of holiday favorites and traditional tunes, given a […]
‘Irish Christmas in America’ comes to Colorado for 3 Front Range dates “Lively and reflective…a powerful evocation of the season” Folk Wax “A celebration of family and good times at the winter season” Gather.com “Irish Christmas in America” returns for a 20-date US tour with three stops in Colorado. Now in it’s 12th […]
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS with Celtic Woman in Denver December 20 An interview with Celtic Woman’s Éabha McMahon by Cindy Reich (for The Celtic Connection, Denver CO) Christmas is the season of music. You can’t help yourself as you stroll downtown–come on, admit it–you are singing along with “Little Town Of Bethlehem” that is being […]
Hello All, please support Irish Studies in America – Below is a letter from Traolach O’Riordain who heads up the Irish Studies program based out of University of Montana. The quality and quantity of programs that they offer have been truly amazing, and now he and “Friends of Irish Studies” are spearheading an Irish American […]
The Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder CO (2016 Revels rehearsal photos- by Alastair Norcross) When you come to see the Revels this month, we’ll all Welcome Yule together, with familiar Christmas songs, dances, and poems. We’ll also share some Scottish winter traditions which are technically not […]
December 2016 Ceolta Notes By Rodger Hara for The Celtic Connection (Denver CO) Kindred Spirits present their annual winter concert on the 3rd at 7:30 PM in the Arts At Cabrini at St. Frances Cabrini Music Room Theater 6673 West Chatfield Ave. Littleton, CO. This year’s show is titled “Winter Jubilance” and features guest […]
Laura Farley Denver Queen Colleen 2017 The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee crowned Laura Farley as their Queen Colleen 2017 at their November coronation. Laura will be a spokesperson for the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade and represent the local Irish community throughout the year. Her support court includes McKenna Shea, Brigid Sleevi, […]
Montana, Ireland of the American West By Kathleen Gilgannon for Teh Celtic Connection (Denver CO)december 16 Photos 1: Mass Rock (St. Patrick’s Cemetery — Butte, MT) “stands as a perpetual reminder of those dark days (Penal Times) and of the unyielding spirit of the Irish.” We visited this cemetery as part of the Anaconda/Butte coach […]
Catching Up With … Musician/Singer/Songwriter Maire Egan by Mark J. Stytz for the Celtic Connection (Denver CO) Any experienced Colorado traveler of Irish heritage knows that no trip to Las Vegas is truly complete without a stop at the world-renowned Nine Fine Irishmen at the New York New York Hotel & Casino, where chances […]
Youth Hurling in Colorado Brian O’Haire This fall the Regulators Hurling Club has kicked off its youth program in Denver Public Schools at both elementary and middle school ages. Each program has had a special dedicated fall introductory class schedule with plans to continue a more advanced program in the spring. All the […]