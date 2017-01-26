THE CLADDAGH MAN By Fern Balaun
THE CLADDAGH MAN By Fern Balaun (for January 2017 Celtic Connection , Denver Colorado) Mr. Neil Johnson from CROI heart association in Galway presenting a certificate to Tommy Holohan for the fundraising he has done for this heart association. Tommy’s two sons who ran with him in the NYC marathon in November are pictured […]
January 2017 Ceolta Notes By Rodger Hara Take Down the Door livens up the old Salina Schoolhouse, 604 Gold Run Rd, Boulder, CO 80302, up Four Mile Canyon just outside of Boulder at 7:30 PM on the 14th. Doors open at 7, tix at the door (if they haven’t taken it down…) Chancers […]
Martin Percival’s Nollag seó World Premier Huge Success Tuesday nights in Denver are not the easiest evenings to ask people to come out and see an Irish Christmas show; especially when Celtic Woman are in town performing their Christmas show on the same night! But, on December 20th folks did come out to see Martin […]
Nollag seó World Premier in Denver! Christmas Celebration of Music, Song and Dance (Lisa Kelly formerly with Celtic Woman, Photo Credit: Mike Colletta) Embark upon a journey this festive season with this dazzling new show from Martin Percival and his mulit-talented company. Brand new musical arrangements of holiday favorites and traditional tunes, given a […]
‘Irish Christmas in America’ comes to Colorado for 3 Front Range dates “Lively and reflective…a powerful evocation of the season” Folk Wax “A celebration of family and good times at the winter season” Gather.com “Irish Christmas in America” returns for a 20-date US tour with three stops in Colorado. Now in it’s 12th […]
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS with Celtic Woman in Denver December 20 An interview with Celtic Woman’s Éabha McMahon by Cindy Reich (for The Celtic Connection, Denver CO) Christmas is the season of music. You can’t help yourself as you stroll downtown–come on, admit it–you are singing along with “Little Town Of Bethlehem” that is being […]
Hello All, please support Irish Studies in America – Below is a letter from Traolach O’Riordain who heads up the Irish Studies program based out of University of Montana. The quality and quantity of programs that they offer have been truly amazing, and now he and “Friends of Irish Studies” are spearheading an Irish American […]
The Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder CO (2016 Revels rehearsal photos- by Alastair Norcross) When you come to see the Revels this month, we’ll all Welcome Yule together, with familiar Christmas songs, dances, and poems. We’ll also share some Scottish winter traditions which are technically not […]
December 2016 Ceolta Notes By Rodger Hara for The Celtic Connection (Denver CO) Kindred Spirits present their annual winter concert on the 3rd at 7:30 PM in the Arts At Cabrini at St. Frances Cabrini Music Room Theater 6673 West Chatfield Ave. Littleton, CO. This year’s show is titled “Winter Jubilance” and features guest […]
Laura Farley Denver Queen Colleen 2017 The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee crowned Laura Farley as their Queen Colleen 2017 at their November coronation. Laura will be a spokesperson for the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade and represent the local Irish community throughout the year. Her support court includes McKenna Shea, Brigid Sleevi, […]